Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you...
Bongani Bingwa interviews Adele du Toit, Spokesperson for the South African Rooibos Council (SARC).
According to a study conducted by the international research agency OnePoll, the choices you make with your morning cup say a lot about who you are.
Tea drinkers:
- Tea drinkers are extroverts, love social interaction and crave adventure
- They enjoy watching 'Friends', 'Big Bang Theory' and 'The Walking Dead'
- Tea drinkers prefer cats over dogs
- They're drawn to a combination of classical, country, pop and rap music
Coffee drinkers
- Contrary to popular belief, coffee drinkers are introverts and very creative
- They enjoy watching 'Seinfeld', 'The Office' and 'Grey's Anatomy'
- Coffee drinkers prefer dogs over cats
- They're drawn to jazz, blues and punk music
Researchers say that 75% of coffee and tea drinkers prefer to have their morning cuppa before 8 am and on the go.
The feedback and results are so interesting.Adele du Toit, Spokesperson – South African Rooibos Council
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_45524043_good-book-and-cup-of-coffee-in-the-morning.html
