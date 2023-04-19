‘Procedures were never invoked’ – Madonsela on Stellenbosch University VC saga





Clement Manyatela spoke to Stellenbosch University Convocation member, Advocate Thuli Madonsela.

Stellenbosch University vice-chancellor Prof Wim de Villiers. Picture: Facebook/stellenboschuniversity

Stellenbosch University has procedures like any good institution for verification of any allegations against any person and those procedures were never invoked. Advocate Thuli Madonsela, Stellenbosch University Convocation

Stellenbosch University's Vice-Chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers is being accused of nepotism.

It is believed that de Villiers used his discretionary powers to secure a place at the university’s medical school for his wife’s nephew and assisted another member to be placed at the university.

This reportedly came to light when an applicant with better matric results did not get accepted.

The university has set up a committee to investigate the claims and the possible breach of the Rector’s Discretionary Placements (RDP) rules.

This matter has to be viewed in context. The RDP is not an automatic dispensation. When you don't get a placement, you apply for the RDP. The student who didn't get the RDP was not disfavoured because they did not apply for the RDP. Advocate Thuli Madonsela, Stellenbosch University Convocation member

The one who applied for the RDP was not a direct nephew. In terms of the SU nepotism policy, clause 4.4 defines a close relative as a person and their blood and other relations up to a second degree, for example a marriage or life partner, child, parent, sibling, grandparent, grandchild or in-laws. Advocate Thuli Madonsela, Stellenbosch University Convocation member

The VC was worried that this might be problematic - that is why in the public domain is information that he sought advice about this. He was advised that the policy allowed it and he proceeded. As soon as the concern arose in October last year, which was about 20 days since that provisional placement was made, he invoked his own decisions and withdrew the provisional placements. Advocate Thuli Madonsela, Stellenbosch University Convocation member

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.