South Korea's new policy will pay youngsters with social withdrawl to go outside





The Korea Institute for Health and Affairs recently reports that there are cases of extreme isolation among young people in South Korea - in Japanese, this level of social withdrawal is translated to 'hikikomori.'

The report also shows that extreme social isolation is experienced by 350,000 Koreans aged between 19 and 39.

Hikikomori is not the same as being anti-social but it's about describing people who rarely, if ever, leave their home.

To combat the 'hikikomori' crisis, the South Korean government is set to implement a policy to pay youngsters to leave their home, go outside and be social.

So, how did this become a crisis?

• Reports say this crisis was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic

• The way the internet reduces the need for face-to-face communication also contributes

• With extreme pressures to be successful, combined with expectations of excellence on every level - many young people want to 'drop out of society'

How will it work?

• Young people aged between 9 and 24 years old qualify for this stipend

• They'll be paid a monthly amount of 650,000 Korean won, which is about R9000 for cultural experiences specific to their age

• The stipend will also include education, job, and health support like paying for cosmetic surgeries people 'may feel ashamed of' - especially if it hinders their social skills

By monetising going outside and leaving home, South Korea hopes to:

• Enable reclusive youth to recover their daily lives and reintegrate into society

• Reduce suicide rates of young people as reports show that the country has the single highest suicide rate of any developed economy

• Decrease the state's high unemployment rates among young people

• Increase birth rates

• Improve school, university and work attendance

Reports also say that this isolation trend is not unique to South Korea and has emerged in other countries like Britain too.

As with all policies - it's resulted in differing views, as some people are commending the South Korean government for this initiative while others are concerned that this is a way of forcing people to live a life that's not comfortable for them.

