702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
The Midday Report Express: Minister De Lille dissolves SA Tourism Board

19 April 2023 1:56 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tottenham Hotspurs
Minister Patricia de Lille

All the news you need to know.

The leading story on The Midday Report today is the breaking news that the tourism minister Patricia de Lille is dissolving the SA Tourism Board.

Given the recent issues plaguing the board, De Lille's actions shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. In a statement issued today, she said she believes that good cause exists to dissolve the board, and will officially do so this Friday.

This, of course, is on the back of the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship saga.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Rebecca Davis, the Daily Maverick Journalist who broke the initial story.

I think Minister De Lille has shown impressive speed in trying to bring a definitive end to the disastrous Tottenham Hotspur deal and that this move is very much to be welcomed in that respect.

Rebecca Davis, Journalist - Daily Maverick

I must say my enthusiasm was slightly tempered upon reading the statement to discover that she's doing it effectively because she has no choice because seven of the 11 board members have resigned.

Rebecca Davis, Journalist - Daily Maverick

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Songezo Zibi launches a new political party called Rise Mzansi

  • Mmusi Maimane's Build One South Africa will challenge the newly-passed Electoral Amendment Bill in the Constitutional Court

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Minister De Lille dissolves SA Tourism Board




"As the Development Bank of Southern Africa, with the R3.5 billion you could’ve eradicated pit toilets..." - Bruce Whitfield [Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN]

Two South African citizens come up with solution to end school pit toilet deaths

19 April 2023 2:37 PM

As we await on the dept to make good on its promise, two cousins come up with a simple and cost-effective design to end this scourge.

Copyright : rawpixel / 123rf

SIU investigation reveals BILLIONS in NSFAS funds possibly mis-assigned

19 April 2023 1:08 PM

The Special Investigating Unit says the National Student Financial Aid Scheme paid over R5-billion to unqualifying students.

Maimane's Bosa to challenge newly-passed Electoral Amendment Act in ConCourt
19 April 2023 12:15 PM
Mmusi Maimane believes the new law is flawed and unconstitutional, and with the backing of around 40 civil society groups, said that Bosa would apply for direct access to the Constitutional Court.

Maimane's Bosa to challenge newly-passed Electoral Amendment Act in ConCourt

19 April 2023 12:15 PM

Mmusi Maimane believes the new law is flawed and unconstitutional, and with the backing of around 40 civil society groups, said that Bosa would apply for direct access to the Constitutional Court.

Stellenbosch University vice-chancellor Prof Wim de Villiers. Picture: Facebook/stellenboschuniversity

'Procedures were never invoked' – Madonsela on Stellenbosch University VC saga

19 April 2023 12:15 PM

Stellenbosch University Convocation member Thuli Madonsela says nepotism claims against De Villiers must be viewed in context.

© gpointstudio/123rf.com

Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you...

19 April 2023 11:56 AM

Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you.

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille. Picture: GCIS

SA Tourism board dissolved in wake of Tottenham sponsorship deal

19 April 2023 10:43 AM

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said that a three-member interim board would now take over the functions of the board.

Ramaphosa appoints new SABC board

'We're confident in President Ramaphosa's newly appointed SABC board'

19 April 2023 8:41 AM

The appointments come after a six-month delay.

© addtodsaporn/123rf.com

'Animal vaccine crisis threatens food security'

19 April 2023 7:29 AM

The private sector must be allowed to manufacture animal vaccines so that farmers get them timeously, argues the DA.

Source: The South African

'Granny whipping alleged thief in viral video is the result of failed policing'

19 April 2023 7:18 AM

Zeelie, Chairperson of the Algoa Park Neighbourhood Watch, says that the police have failed dismally to protect the public.

NSFAS. Picture: Supplied

Student accommodation 'mafia' a threat to higher education sector - NSFAS

19 April 2023 7:13 AM

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) said the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) identified a student accommodation 'mafia' that was threatening to destabilise the entire higher education sector.

RISE Mzansi national convenor Songezo Zibi. Picture: @Rise_Mzansi/Twitter

'Let's rebuild SA' - Former news editor Songezo Zibi launches political party

19 April 2023 5:08 PM

'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Zibi as its presidential candidate.

"As the Development Bank of Southern Africa, with the R3.5 billion you could’ve eradicated pit toilets..." - Bruce Whitfield [Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN]

Two South African citizens come up with solution to end school pit toilet deaths

19 April 2023 2:37 PM

As we await on the dept to make good on its promise, two cousins come up with a simple and cost-effective design to end this scourge.

Maimane's Bosa to challenge newly-passed Electoral Amendment Act in ConCourt
19 April 2023 12:15 PM
Mmusi Maimane believes the new law is flawed and unconstitutional, and with the backing of around 40 civil society groups, said that Bosa would apply for direct access to the Constitutional Court.

Maimane's Bosa to challenge newly-passed Electoral Amendment Act in ConCourt

19 April 2023 12:15 PM

Mmusi Maimane believes the new law is flawed and unconstitutional, and with the backing of around 40 civil society groups, said that Bosa would apply for direct access to the Constitutional Court.

Picture: Pixabay.com

'Illegal & immoral' - Solidarity unhappy with changes to Employment Equity Act

17 April 2023 2:46 PM

The trade union plans to legally challenge the amendments, despite the Presidency saying that the new law aims to promote diversity and equality.

The Midday Report Express: Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail
17 April 2023 2:31 PM
All the news you need to know.

The Midday Report Express: Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail

17 April 2023 2:31 PM

All the news you need to know.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

Ramaphosa signs Electoral Amendment Bill into law

17 April 2023 12:41 PM

The Electoral Amendment Bill will now allow independent candidates to stand in provincial and national elections.

FILE: ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

ActionSA calls for cool heads in Joburg amid tension between DA & PA

17 April 2023 9:37 AM

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has received a public dressing down from the PA's Kenny Kunene, who accused the former mayor of Tshwane of being captured during his short stint as head of the capital city.

Russia Su-27 rocket wing. Picture credit: pixabay

'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane

14 April 2023 12:29 PM

The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information.

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe

14 April 2023 11:58 AM

A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the closing session of the 5th South Africa Investment Conference. Screengrab from @GovernmentZA video

'Positive' that Ramaphosa named SA crises, but is govt going to deal with them?

13 April 2023 7:20 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa spelled out the challenges SA faces to investors at the Investment Conference that took place in Johannesburg on Thursday.

