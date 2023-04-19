SIU investigation reveals BILLIONS in NSFAS funds possibly mis-assigned

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Two South African citizens come up with solution to end school pit toilet deaths As we await on the dept to make good on its promise, two cousins come up with a simple and cost-effective design to end this scour... 19 April 2023 2:37 PM
The Midday Report Express: Minister De Lille dissolves SA Tourism Board All the news you need to know. 19 April 2023 1:56 PM
Maimane's Bosa to challenge newly-passed Electoral Amendment Act in ConCourt Mmusi Maimane believes the new law is flawed and unconstitutional, and with the backing of around 40 civil society groups, said th... 19 April 2023 12:15 PM
View all Local
'Let's rebuild SA' - Former news editor Songezo Zibi launches political party 'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Zibi as its presidential candidate. 19 April 2023 5:08 PM
‘Illegal & immoral’ - Solidarity unhappy with changes to Employment Equity Act The trade union plans to legally challenge the amendments, despite the Presidency saying that the new law aims to promote diversit... 17 April 2023 2:46 PM
The Midday Report Express: Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail All the news you need to know. 17 April 2023 2:31 PM
View all Politics
'There's nothing stopping Germans from applying for Markus Jooste's extradition' German prosecutors are requesting a warrant for Markus Jooste's arrest, says investigative journalist Rob Rose. 19 April 2023 9:38 AM
'We're confident in President Ramaphosa's newly appointed SABC board' The appointments come after a six-month delay. 19 April 2023 8:41 AM
FSCA issues fines of R100 million+ in past year, suspends 900+ licenses The Financial Sector Conduct Authority issued fines totalling R100.64 million in its 2022/23 financial year. 18 April 2023 10:04 PM
View all Business
'It can become toxic' - Tips for a healthier relationship with your phone A global report has found that the average person spends about seven hours a day on screens connected to the internet. 19 April 2023 5:37 PM
[WATCH] A dream come true for MASCOT as Arsenal players sign her shirt The mascot's father says that she had a lovely time when the coach and players signed the shirt. 19 April 2023 1:18 PM
What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and grow... 18 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria Amajimbos are in Group B with Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia. The U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 29 April and 19 Ma... 18 April 2023 8:22 PM
'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper... 17 April 2023 8:13 PM
'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker Stellenbosch FC beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the quarterfinals to eliminate the defending champions. 17 April 2023 7:53 PM
View all Sport
From Mzansi to the world: Uncle Waffles impresses at Coachella Despite some technical glitches during her set, the DJ flew the South African flag high at the prestigious festival. 16 April 2023 7:34 AM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
View all Entertainment
German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport? Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was supposed to appear in a German court to face criminal charges, but didn't pitch. 18 April 2023 8:29 PM
Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast The seizure of two tonnes (2 000kg) of drugs is believed to be the biggest discovery ever made by police. 18 April 2023 1:48 PM
Indian politician shot dead on live television "I mean, who wants to see somebody be shot dead?" asks international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 17 April 2023 11:31 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence? Is this the solution to the bane of our existence? 19 April 2023 12:37 PM
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
MANDY WIENER: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SIU investigation reveals BILLIONS in NSFAS funds possibly mis-assigned

19 April 2023 1:08 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Special Investigating Unit
National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)

The Special Investigating Unit says the National Student Financial Aid Scheme paid over R5-billion to unqualifying students.

Lester Kiewit spoke to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse’s State Capture Portfolio Manager, Rudie Heyneke.

A preliminary investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has found that more than R5-billion in funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has possibly been allocated to students who do not qualify for the funding.

The probe revealed that at least 40,000 students in 76 higher education institutions could have been incorrectly funded.

These are students who don't qualify for funding because their annual household income is more than the R350,000 limit as per funding rules.

The SIU said there are students who had not submitted their parents' details when they applied.

The independent statutory body presented its shocking findings to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) on Tuesday.

It's not only students defrauding the scheme but also NSFAS whose internal measures are not in place. This coin has got two sides. One cannot only look at the students, we must also look at NSFAS to get their act together.

Rudie Heyneke, Project Manager - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

I think in the past, NSFAS neglected its vetting processes and didn't do a thorough vetting of the applicants. I have heard that they have roped in SARS and SASSA to help them to determine that people who apply for these bursaries have a family income that is indeed less than the R350,000 benchmark.

Rudie Heyneke, Project Manager - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

It’s five years after former president Jacob Zuma announced that there will be free education and five years down the line, NSFAS doesn’t have their systems up and running and it is something that has to be sorted out so that we don’t have a repeat of billions of rands going to waste.

Rudie Heyneke, Project Manager - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SIU investigation reveals BILLIONS in NSFAS funds possibly mis-assigned




19 April 2023 1:08 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Special Investigating Unit
National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)

More from Local

"As the Development Bank of Southern Africa, with the R3.5 billion you could’ve eradicated pit toilets..." - Bruce Whitfield [Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN]

Two South African citizens come up with solution to end school pit toilet deaths

19 April 2023 2:37 PM

As we await on the dept to make good on its promise, two cousins come up with a simple and cost-effective design to end this scourge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille. Picture: GCIS

The Midday Report Express: Minister De Lille dissolves SA Tourism Board

19 April 2023 1:56 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane and Independent Candidate Association chairperson Michael Louis plan to legally challenge the new Electoral Amendment Act. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Maimane's Bosa to challenge newly-passed Electoral Amendment Act in ConCourt

19 April 2023 12:15 PM

Mmusi Maimane believes the new law is flawed and unconstitutional, and with the backing of around 40 civil society groups, said that Bosa would apply for direct access to the Constitutional Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch University vice-chancellor Prof Wim de Villiers. Picture: Facebook/stellenboschuniversity

‘Procedures were never invoked’ – Madonsela on Stellenbosch University VC saga

19 April 2023 12:15 PM

Stellenbosch University Convocation member Thuli Madonsela says nepotism claims against De Villiers must be viewed in context.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gpointstudio/123rf.com

Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you...

19 April 2023 11:56 AM

Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille. Picture: GCIS

SA Tourism board dissolved in wake of Tottenham sponsorship deal

19 April 2023 10:43 AM

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said that a three-member interim board would now take over the functions of the board.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa appoints new SABC board

'We're confident in President Ramaphosa's newly appointed SABC board'

19 April 2023 8:41 AM

The appointments come after a six-month delay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© addtodsaporn/123rf.com

'Animal vaccine crisis threatens food security'

19 April 2023 7:29 AM

The private sector must be allowed to manufacture animal vaccines so that farmers get them timeously, argues the DA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: The South African

'Granny whipping alleged thief in viral video is the result of failed policing'

19 April 2023 7:18 AM

Zeelie, Chairperson of the Algoa Park Neighbourhood Watch, says that the police have failed dismally to protect the public.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NSFAS. Picture: Supplied

Student accommodation ‘mafia’ a threat to higher education sector - NSFAS

19 April 2023 7:13 AM

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) said the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) identified a student accommodation 'mafia' that was threatening to destabilise the entire higher education sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] CEO gets R22m bonus. Yells at staff who ask why they're not getting one

Lifestyle

White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell

World

Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you...

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Gordhan Parly appearance looms after cronyism accusations by suspended dept DG

19 April 2023 9:14 PM

WATCH: World-renowned artist Noria Mabasa receives honorary doctorate

19 April 2023 8:51 PM

G4S should reimburse govt for Bester, Magudumana return flight - Action Society

19 April 2023 7:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA