Govt partner Biovac 'dumped' in favour of Cipla for pneumococcal vaccines
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of The Biovac Institute.
Local vaccine manufacturer Biovac is out in the cold after government decided to switch to a cheaper supplier to provide jabs against pneumococcal diseases like pneumonia for children.
The bio-pharmaceutical company is the result of a partnership formed with government in 2003 to establish local vaccine manufacturing capability.
While the move may save money for the Department of Health writes Tamar Khan for BusinessLIVE, it's at odds with government policies "to support domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity and improve the security of supply for both SA and the rest of Africa".
Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of The Biovac Institute, tells The Money Show that it was actually government's idea to form the company in the late 90s.
"They wanted it to be run like a private company, which is why its a public-private partnership."
Makhoena says government's decision in the case of this tender "does not bode well" for the industry going forward.
More importantly, it has serious implications for pandemic readiness going forward he says.
How will we ever be ready if our local market is not supporting of us?Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO - The Biovac Institute
The order for the pneumococcal diseases vaccines went to India-based multinational pharmaceutical company Cipla, which has South African links.
Cipla reportedly tendered at a price more than a third less than Biovac's, but Makhoana says this must be put into its proper context.
He emphasizes that their products are not the same, so the two companies were not competing with "a like for like".
The specifications when this tender came out were very broad. The product which we have been supplying for which we have the technology transfer from Pfizer... gives a kid more protection, that's why it's called a 13-valent vaccine (covering 13 different strains of pneumococcal disease).Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO - The Biovac Institute
We also have to factor in the fact that is it a step back... so whilst we may be saving now, could we be paying more in health outcomes?Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO - The Biovac Institute
If he were the Health Minister, he would not compromise Dr Makhoana says.
He notes it has happened before that the Health Department's asked Biovac to reconsider their price, but chose not to exercise the option this time round.
We haven;t got a clear answer from the Department as to why that was not even considered, unfortunately.Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO - The Biovac Institute
For more from Dr Makhoana, scroll up to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Govt partner Biovac 'dumped' in favour of Cipla for pneumococcal vaccines
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/nikocingaryuk/nikocingaryuk2103/nikocingaryuk210300200/165404116-vaccination-of-a-child-to-develop-immunity-to-the-disease-the-introduction-of-the-vaccine-into-the.jpg
