Fresh inflation shocks: Would more rate hikes do economy more harm than good?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management, about the latest inflation numbers.
- Inflation rose again for the second consecutive month in March as food prices continue to bite
- Consumer price inflation edged to 7.1% from 7% in February.
- The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverage prices were up 14% year-on-year, the largest annual increase since March 2009
Annual consumer price inflation increased for second consecutive month in March, to 7.1%.
It had risen to 7% in February - the first increase in four months.
Again, the continuing rise in food inflation was a major contributor said Statistics South Africa.
The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages jumped by by 14% in the 12 months to March.
This represents the largest annual increase since the 14,7% rise in March 2009 - 14 years ago.
The milk, eggs and cheese product group saw its annual rate reaching 13,6% from the recent low of 3,7% in April 2022.
Bread and cereals, meat, oils and fats, recorded slower growth Stats SA said.
Bruce Whitfield discusses the latest inflation numbers with Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.
It is worrying how resistant to rate hikes inflation seems to be, Lings concurs.
In "the early days" when the Reserve Bank was hiking rates it flagged the concern that inflation could broaden out into other categories he notes.
And from the Reserve Bank's perspective it would be very worrying - we put up rate hikes aggressively I think, and quickly, and we're not seeing quite the results.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Remember, initially, inflation was very much an energy factor. It had a a lot to do with the Russian invasion of Ukraine that pushed up energy prices, and then there were supply shortages around food so it became a food-and-energy story... At that stage when we looked at our inflation data it was only those two categories.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
But almost month by month it's broadened into many more categories, there are a number of problem areas, interest rates are up dramatically and we still haven't got a clear indication that inflation IS being brought under control.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
South Africa is just one among many countries around the world using interest rate increases to try and get a handle on inflation, of course.
In the UK where inflation is now in double digits, food inflation is also close to 20% he says.
The food issue was obviously a global issue but in South Africa I think, there's an added dynamic to that which is the cost of loadshedding... and companies have been trying to recoup some of their cost...Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Do the latest inflation numbers mean that we won't see the rate cuts that were expected in the second half of the year?
There's not much alternative to further increases, Lings says.
The way in which the transmission mechanism of interest rates in South Africa works is not great - the ability of interest rates to control the type of inflation that we have IS limited. That's partly because a lot of the inflationary pressure has got to do with factors beyond our control...Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
...Eskom's going to put up prices by 18% in the middle of the year and interest rates can do absolutely nothing about that. The oil price we can do nothing about, and many other components are either administered prices or externally driven...Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
While interest rates in this scenario have a limited effect there is really no alternative to trying to get inflation under control, he concludes.
While we'll have to keep resorting to rate hikes, this must be a careful process he says.
"The most recent economic data has gone even weaker, if that's possible and I think we are looking at a recession in South Africa and so the interest rates are having THAT type of effect... and we could do a lot more damage to the fabric of this economy were we to keep hiking interest rates even more."
