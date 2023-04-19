'Let's rebuild SA' - Former news editor Songezo Zibi launches political party
John Perlman spoke to Rise Mzansi's party leader, Songezo Zibi.
Another political party will be added to the ballot paper soon.
Former news editor Songezo Zibi, says he is offering South Africans an alternative to the current political landscape.
He officially launched his political party Rise Mzansi on Wednesday.
The party plans to contest the 2024 general elections with Zibi as its presidential candidate.
We are proposing the idea of a movement and not a political party. It's premised on delivering a democracy and a political system that is open and accountable.Songezo Zibi, Party Leader - Rise Mzansi
Ultimately, the reason we battle to fix all our problems is because we have a broken political system.Songezo Zibi, Party Leader - Rise Mzansi
What we have placed on the table is a platform and an opportunity for South Africans from all walks of life to rebuild the South Africa we want.Songezo Zibi, Party Leader - Rise Mzansi
