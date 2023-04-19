'It can become toxic' - Tips for a healthier relationship with your phone
John Perlman spoke to Senior Lecturer and Researcher in Innovation and Digital Leadership at the University of Brighton, Paul Levy.
Do you know how many hours you spend starring at a screen everyday?
A global report has found that the average person spends about seven hours a day on screens connected to the internet.
Levy recently wrote an article where he speaks about how you can have a healthier relationship with your phone.
He explains that we often retreat into the digital world to escape the stresses of the physical world, but can end up collecting other kinds of digital and physical stress along the way.
Levy agrees that digital devices do have their benefits, but the danger comes in when we overuse them and it becomes toxic to our health.
We are picking up our phones and looking at our screens hundreds of times per day. It impacts our eyesight by squinting. It is impacting our blood pressure because we are constantly jumping almost nervously when the thing is notifying us all the time. About 90% of that has no use for us when we are actually checking it nervously.Paul Levy - University of Brighton
There is no reason to check in with it at all because it means we are dividing our attention. We are not giving the person in front of us proper attention.Paul Levy - University of Brighton
We need to put them away when we're not using them and put them down and not have them nervously hovering in our hands.Paul Levy - University of Brighton
Some tips for a healthier relationship with your phone
- Practice putting down your digital devices consciously
- Set yourself screen time limits
- Stop allowing digital distractions
- Schedule proper digital-free time
*Read Levy's article here for more tips.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/diverse_cellphone_data.html
