How the logistics sector can optimize efficiency with cloud technology





With the rising cost of fuel across the globe, it’s costing more to get from one destination to another, resulting in the logistics sector having to implement new ways of being cost-efficient, and also environmentally sustainable.

According to Kabelo Makwane, Managing Director for Cloud, Hosting and Security at Vodacom, cloud computing is a key component required to take on this expanding list of challenges.

Ray White (standing in for John Perlman) spoke to Makwane on how the logistics sector can maximize profitability, sustainability, and efficiency.

Listen to the full conversation below.

What cloud technology enables in (logistics) is the ability to glean data-driven insights on these cloud platforms. Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security, Vodacom Business

Makwane also mentions the essential role that artificial intelligence plays in helping the logistics sector improve navigation processes.

It’s about optimizing their routes, but also making sure that the goods that are going to be delivered are the right goods at the right time. So that there’s no wastage in the process. And to do this, you need to be able to integrate technologies such as location-based services & geo-tracking. Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security, Vodacom Business

