How the logistics sector can optimize efficiency with cloud technology

'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it' Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired powe... 19 April 2023 11:37 PM
Govt partner Biovac 'dumped' in favour of Cipla for pneumococcal vaccines SA vaccine manufacturer Biovac lost the tender to supply vaccines against pneumococcal diseases for children, with government choo... 19 April 2023 9:03 PM
Fresh inflation shocks: Would more rate hikes do economy more harm than good? Annual consumer price inflation edged higher for the second consecutive month in March while food inflation hit a 14-year high. 19 April 2023 7:19 PM
'Let's rebuild SA' - Former news editor Songezo Zibi launches political party 'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Zibi as its presidential candidate. 19 April 2023 5:08 PM
Two South African citizens come up with solution to end school pit toilet deaths As we await on the dept to make good on its promise, two cousins come up with a simple and cost-effective design to end this scour... 19 April 2023 2:37 PM
The Midday Report Express: Minister De Lille dissolves SA Tourism Board All the news you need to know. 19 April 2023 1:56 PM
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand? A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken. 19 April 2023 7:20 PM
'There's nothing stopping Germans from applying for Markus Jooste's extradition' German prosecutors are requesting a warrant for Markus Jooste's arrest, says investigative journalist Rob Rose. 19 April 2023 9:38 AM
'We're confident in President Ramaphosa's newly appointed SABC board' The appointments come after a six-month delay. 19 April 2023 8:41 AM
'It can become toxic' - Tips for a healthier relationship with your phone A global report has found that the average person spends about seven hours a day on screens connected to the internet. 19 April 2023 5:37 PM
[WATCH] A dream come true for MASCOT as Arsenal players sign her shirt The mascot's father says that she had a lovely time when the coach and players signed the shirt. 19 April 2023 1:18 PM
Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you... Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you. 19 April 2023 11:56 AM
Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo opens up about his journey in football In a wide ranging interview on #MSW, Mokotjo spoke about the links with Chiefs, his lack of Bafana Bafana caps and what he thinks... 19 April 2023 7:53 PM
Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria Amajimbos are in Group B with Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia. The U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 29 April and 19 Ma... 18 April 2023 8:22 PM
'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper... 17 April 2023 8:13 PM
From Mzansi to the world: Uncle Waffles impresses at Coachella Despite some technical glitches during her set, the DJ flew the South African flag high at the prestigious festival. 16 April 2023 7:34 AM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell Andrew Lester has been charged and, if convicted, could face life in prison. 19 April 2023 10:43 AM
German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport? Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was supposed to appear in a German court to face criminal charges, but didn't pitch. 18 April 2023 8:29 PM
Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast The seizure of two tonnes (2 000kg) of drugs is believed to be the biggest discovery ever made by police. 18 April 2023 1:48 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence? Is this the solution to the bane of our existence? 19 April 2023 12:37 PM
What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and grow... 18 April 2023 7:20 PM
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
How the logistics sector can optimize efficiency with cloud technology

* 19 April 2023 6:16 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Vodacom
cloud technology
logistics

Ray White speaks to a Vodacom Business exec on how integrating cloud tech can improve logistics in SA.

With the rising cost of fuel across the globe, it’s costing more to get from one destination to another, resulting in the logistics sector having to implement new ways of being cost-efficient, and also environmentally sustainable.

According to Kabelo Makwane, Managing Director for Cloud, Hosting and Security at Vodacom, cloud computing is a key component required to take on this expanding list of challenges.

Ray White (standing in for John Perlman) spoke to Makwane on how the logistics sector can maximize profitability, sustainability, and efficiency.

Listen to the full conversation below.

What cloud technology enables in (logistics) is the ability to glean data-driven insights on these cloud platforms.

Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security, Vodacom Business

Makwane also mentions the essential role that artificial intelligence plays in helping the logistics sector improve navigation processes.

It’s about optimizing their routes, but also making sure that the goods that are going to be delivered are the right goods at the right time. So that there’s no wastage in the process. And to do this, you need to be able to integrate technologies such as location-based services & geo-tracking.

Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security, Vodacom Business

To bring Multicloud services to your business, Vodacom has a suite of options to connect, orchestrate & collaborate. They will ensure that you’re using the right digital applications for your cloud services based on your business needs.

Find out how Vodacom can help you Max your Multicloud.




