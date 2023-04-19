Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo opens up about his journey in football





After 14 years of playing abroad for the likes of Feyenoord, FC Twente and Brentford, Kamohelo Mokotjo is settling back into life in South Africa.

It came as a surprise to many when the 32-year-old signed for Sekhukhune United, especially when talks were held with Kaizer Chiefs. However, after more than a year out with injury, the main focus for the midfield maestro was on playing football again.

He is getting that chance now and has made 8 appearances for Sekhukhune, as he works his way back to full fitness.

In a wide ranging interview on #MSW, Mokotjo spoke about the links with Chiefs, his lack of Bafana Bafana caps and what he thinks needs to happen in South African football.

I had talks with numerous clubs in the country. I hadn’t played a game since November 2021 because of injuries. I came back not expecting a big 3 club to come in. Kaizer Chiefs and Amazulu were interested but when you have played abroad for so long, people have a certain perception of you in terms of your lifestyle but I am a simple guy because that’s more core and foundation. Talks weren’t fruitful with those clubs and there were questions as to why I came back. I didn’t want the political side of things and I just wanted to play football and Sekhukhune gave me that opportunity. Kamohelo Mokotjo, Sekhukhune United Midfielder

Mokotjo has a chequered history with the national team, having not been favoured by former coach Shakes Mashaba, despite being at the peak of his powers and performing well in Europe.

I lived overseas for 14 years and in Europe the players are very direct towards their coaches and there is that space where you can say what you feel. You come here and you do that and you have a problem. Coach Shakes spoke badly about me in the media and it was just the general criticism he had at the time. I’m not sure if he watched any of my games when I was at FC Twente and the specifics about me being slow and sluggish is his opinion, but it’s just the criticism of a player who was the best performing player in Europe at that time. What do I say to that? Kamohelo Mokotjo, Sekhukhune United Midfielder

Mokotjo added that there are some crucial off field things missing from the league in South Africa, and was adamant that the players need to be looked after better.

In Europe you have a pension fund, most South African players don’t have that. You have standard things like medical aid and things for mental health. It makes me mad that we don’t have that here and it makes players feel like they are down the drain and there is no coming back up. I played with so many players who had potential and where are they now. There needs to be a system that helps players where they need help. Kamohelo Mokotjo, Sekhukhune United Midfielder

Watch below for the full interview with Kamohelo Mokotjo:

