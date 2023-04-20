Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
Mandy Wiener: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga

20 April 2023 6:48 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Thabo Bester
Mandy Wiener

There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story.

It has all the ingredients of a spectacle that runs the risk of over-glamorizing the protagonists.

The calculated sociopath criminal, the sensational escape plot, the celebrity co-conspirator, the Bonnie and Clyde love story, a web of complicity and corruption and the sheer incompetence and culpability of authorities.

When you distill all the hype and Netflix-level drama, what this story has truly done is provide critical insight into the country’s criminal justice system and the failures of the correctional services structures. There are many negatives to zoom in on and it is easy to opine on how broken the system is, how deeply entrenched corruption is and how a savvy conman was able to abuse and manipulate and bribe his way out of jail.

But as we reflect on the saga, it is also important to highlight the positives that we can draw from what has happened.

For one, the focus on the correctional services system is long overdue and this has been the catalyst for more intensive unpacking of how rotten it is.

The treatment of prisoners by private security company G4S is under the microscope, but more generally so too. Over the past decade, Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir and his family have regularly raised very serious concerns about the violation of his human rights whilst in prison. Their argument has been that he is held in solitary confinement, is not allowed access to lawyers, there is no adequate medical care, and his conditions are dire. The Correctional Services Department has consistently denied this claim.

But Krejcir’s complaints are not unique.

The government has always maintained that prisoners’ rights are respected as per the Nelson Mandela Rules, in line with Madiba’s contention that a nation should not be judged by how it treats its highest citizens, but its lowest ones.

Author and investigative journalist Ruth Hopkins has lamented how she has been exposing the corruption and mistreatment of prisoners at the Mangaung facility for years. She wrote an entire book about it. Finally, now the attention of the country is firmly focused on what is happening.

One of the key positives is the incredible work done by journalists. We would not have known about the Bester escape and all its twists and turns had it not been for the expose by Ground Up and the analysis provided by Hopkins.

We also now know that the journalists were tipped off by Former Justice Edwin Cameron of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services. Frustrated by the lack of accountability and movement at an official level, Cameron turned to the media. He was compelled to speak up and leak the information. Appearing before parliament last week, Cameron also applauded two police officers who are very much the heroes of this story. They flagged dodgy activity by Dr Nandipha Magudumana and their actions triggered further intervention.

Constable Lekgowa from Navalsig police station in Bloemfontein raised the alarm that Magudumana kept making attempts to claim the burnt body found in the prison that ostensibly belonged to Bester. Magudumana made an urgent application in the North Gauteng High Court and Brigadier Ramorena-Tsoai, responsible for legal services in Bloemfontein ensured that the State intervened.

“She got an SMS in the afternoon ... she intervened and urgently contacted the state attorney in Pretoria and got a notice of opposition put in. And that answering affidavit which was lodged in August opened up matters for JICS as well. I would like to congratulate both those members of the SAPS,” Cameron told parliament.

It just goes to show the impact that good, active, responsible cops can have.

The SAPS spokesperson released a video of the Democratic Alliance’s shadow Justice Minister Glynnis Breytenbach phoning the police officers congratulating them for doing their jobs.

Breytenbach’s incisive questioning during the hearings is another positive of this story. It demonstrates the value of parliamentary oversight and what happens when MPs know their stuff and ask the right questions. They hold officials to account in the most visible way possible.

Lastly, the fact that authorities were successfully able to locate Bester and Magudamana, track them to Tanzania, arrest them and deport them back to South Africa, is a victory for the criminal justice system.

The true test will come with the criminal trial and whether they and those who assisted them, will be convicted for their crimes. Only then will there truly be a silver lining to this saga. But there are positives to take from the entire episode that has largely brought shame and embarrassment to the country.




