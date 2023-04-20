Taxpayers shouldn't foot bill in Thabo Bester matter, says Action Society
JOHANNESBURG - Civil organisation Action Society said that the costs incurred in convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s case should not be pushed over to the taxpayers.
The organisation is calling for security company G4S to reimburse government for the R1.4 million paid to return Bester and his accomplice, Nandipha Magudumana, to the country.
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told members of Parliament on Tuesday that the cheapest private plane they could find to go to Tanzania cost over R1 million.
Action Society said that the money could have gone to better use, like clearing the DNA backlog, training SAPS members or upgrading courts.
It said that Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola and Police Minister Bheki Cele should also be held accountable.
Action Society's director for community safety, Ian Cameron: "It's very important that G4S, as well as the ministers, are held financially accountable for the whole Thabo Bester matter because once again, because of G4S's incompetence and poor performance, as well as that of the state, the taxpayer has to once again pay to fix matters."
This article first appeared on EWN : Taxpayers shouldn't foot bill in Thabo Bester matter, says Action Society
