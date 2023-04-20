Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
[WATCH] 100-year-old practicing neurologist prescribes tips for a long life

20 April 2023 10:09 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
longevity

Dr Howard Tucker has been practicing medicine since 1947 and doesn't show signs of retiring anytime soon.

Meet Dr Howard Tucker, a 100-year-old neurologist who's practiced medicine since 1947 and has become a TikTok sensation.

Tucker was born in 1922 - before Queen Elizabeth II - and lived to see the end of her reign, lived through the great depression and so many other historical events.

The neurologist is the world’s oldest practicing doctor, according to Guinness World Records.

Tucker says his doctor-wife of 65 years, Sara (89), helps keep him young at heart along with their four kids and 10 grandchildren.

Since he's been around for 100 years, the doctor shares some advice on what NOT to do to live a long life.

@whatsnextmovie After 100 years & still working, Dr. Tucker finally took a day off! #ferrisbueller #moviescene #fyp #100yearsold #longevity ♬ Oh Yeah - Ferris Bueller

In the video, the doctor shares some inspirational tips saying, 'If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.'

More tips from Dr Howard:

• Don't spend your days 'retired' - stay active with work, kids, and grandchildren, or find hobbies

• Stay in shape - the doctor says exercising well into his 80s has kept him fit

• Don't smoke - why would you want to when 'life is so short as it is?'

• No restrictions - enjoy what you want, when you want: practice moderation

• Don't waste your knowledge - from seeing medicine evolve from lobotomies to the latest computerising technology, it's important to always be teachable and willing to learn

Dr Tucker also says that you shouldn't be fooled, because there is no real secret to longevity.

We live daily and die once so we must make the most of the time we have.

Howard Tucker, Neurologist - United States of America

Here's to being full of life at every age!


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] 100-year-old practicing neurologist prescribes tips for a long life




