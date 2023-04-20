Netflix subscribers hit record high (but password crackdown is still coming)
Netflix continues to dominate the streaming industry with a record-breaking 232.5 million subscribers.
The streaming service reports that 1.75 million new subscribers signed up for its platform during the first quarter (January to March) of this year.
Netflix credited this growth to several of its big series and films like Outer Banks, You, Ginny & Georgia, The Glory and Murder Mystery returning.
The streaming service also introduced a lower-cost, ad-supported option, and made the decision to delay its broad crackdown on password sharing.
You Season 4 Part 2 is now on Netflix!! pic.twitter.com/oT3rX2MgDS' Netflix (@netflix) March 9, 2023
It expects to roll out its password-sharing campaign during the second quarter (April to June) to ‘improve the experience for members’.
As a result, Netflix expects to see more people sign up for the platform in the second quarter.
The streaming service believes that password sharing occurs in at least 100 million Netflix households.
RELATED: Netflix’s confusing plan to block password sharing
This article first appeared on 947 : Netflix subscribers hit record high (but password crackdown is still coming)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148542247_multimedia-streaming-concept-hand-holding-remote-control-tv-screen-with-lot-of-pictures-vod-content-.html?vti=oa6o7or5h7uh1pbhlt-1-1
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] 100-year-old practicing neurologist prescribes tips for a long life
Dr Howard Tucker has been practicing medicine since 1947 and doesn't show signs of retiring anytime soon.Read More
GWM unveils new plug-in hybrid SUV
The GWM BO7 will take on Toyota’s RAV4 Hybrid in the mid-size SUV market.Read More
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand?
A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken.Read More
'It can become toxic' - Tips for a healthier relationship with your phone
A global report has found that the average person spends about seven hours a day on screens connected to the internet.Read More
[WATCH] A dream come true for MASCOT as Arsenal players sign her shirt
The mascot's father says that she had a lovely time when the coach and players signed the shirt.Read More
Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you...
Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you.Read More
[WATCH] CEO gets R22m bonus. Yells at staff who ask why they're not getting one
Andi Owen, who makes R90 million a year and received a bonus of R22 million, has no bonus, just scorn, for her workers.Read More
What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and growth" by Nikolas Badminton.Read More
Cash stuffing: how this trendy budgeting method actually works
As living expenses become more expensive and bills continue to pile up, many people are looking for new ways to budget their money.Read More
More from Business
'Expect 16 hours without electricity per cycle if my plan is not implemented'
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the country is not close to a total blackout, but things will get worse.Read More
'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it'
Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired power stations to ease loadshedding.Read More
Govt partner Biovac 'dumped' in favour of Cipla for pneumococcal vaccines
SA vaccine manufacturer Biovac lost the tender to supply vaccines against pneumococcal diseases for children, with government choosing a cheaper option.Read More
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand?
A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken.Read More
Fresh inflation shocks: Would more rate hikes do economy more harm than good?
Annual consumer price inflation edged higher for the second consecutive month in March while food inflation hit a 14-year high.Read More
'There's nothing stopping Germans from applying for Markus Jooste's extradition'
German prosecutors are requesting a warrant for Markus Jooste's arrest, says investigative journalist Rob Rose.Read More
'We're confident in President Ramaphosa's newly appointed SABC board'
The appointments come after a six-month delay.Read More
FSCA issues fines of R100 million+ in past year, suspends 900+ licenses
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority issued fines totalling R100.64 million in its 2022/23 financial year.Read More
German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport?
Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was supposed to appear in a German court to face criminal charges, but didn't pitch.Read More