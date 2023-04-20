Netflix subscribers hit record high (but password crackdown is still coming)





Netflix continues to dominate the streaming industry with a record-breaking 232.5 million subscribers.

The streaming service reports that 1.75 million new subscribers signed up for its platform during the first quarter (January to March) of this year.

Netflix credited this growth to several of its big series and films like Outer Banks, You, Ginny & Georgia, The Glory and Murder Mystery returning.

The streaming service also introduced a lower-cost, ad-supported option, and made the decision to delay its broad crackdown on password sharing.

It expects to roll out its password-sharing campaign during the second quarter (April to June) to ‘improve the experience for members’.

As a result, Netflix expects to see more people sign up for the platform in the second quarter.

The streaming service believes that password sharing occurs in at least 100 million Netflix households.

