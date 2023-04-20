Children's (literal) cat killing competition in New Zeland axed after backlash
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 3:10).
Organisers of the annual hunt have faced major criticism after announcing a new category for kids 14 years old and under to hunt and shoot federal cats.
These cats are considered to be a risk to the country's biosecurity, killing roughly a million birds a year.
Welfare groups stepped, sharing their concerns, one being that kids might not be able to tell the difference between a feral cat and a household pet.
The child who killed the most cats from mid-April until the end of June would've walked away with NZ$250 (R2803,81).
Whoever thought that children chasing and killing cats were a great idea?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from World
White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell
Andrew Lester has been charged and, if convicted, could face life in prison.Read More
German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport?
Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was supposed to appear in a German court to face criminal charges, but didn't pitch.Read More
Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast
The seizure of two tonnes (2 000kg) of drugs is believed to be the biggest discovery ever made by police.Read More
Indian politician shot dead on live television
"I mean, who wants to see somebody be shot dead?" asks international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to the superpower comes amid Beijing’s military drills around Taiwan.Read More
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane
The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information.Read More
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe
A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.Read More
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths
The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023.Read More
Passenger gets private jet experience after boarding an EMPTY commercial flight
That's right - no sharing toilets, listening to crying babies or someone kicking the back of your seat.Read More