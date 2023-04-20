Streaming issues? Report here
Children's (literal) cat killing competition in New Zeland axed after backlash

20 April 2023 9:44 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
New Zealand
Cats

The child who killed the most feral cats would've walked away with almost R3000.

Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 3:10).

Organisers of the annual hunt have faced major criticism after announcing a new category for kids 14 years old and under to hunt and shoot federal cats.

These cats are considered to be a risk to the country's biosecurity, killing roughly a million birds a year.

Welfare groups stepped, sharing their concerns, one being that kids might not be able to tell the difference between a feral cat and a household pet.

The child who killed the most cats from mid-April until the end of June would've walked away with NZ$250 (R2803,81).

All pets have different ways of showing affection. Embrace yours this Love your Pet Day. Picture: pixabay.com
All pets have different ways of showing affection. Embrace yours this Love your Pet Day. Picture: pixabay.com

Whoever thought that children chasing and killing cats were a great idea?

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




20 April 2023 9:44 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
New Zealand
Cats

