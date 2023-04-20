One-millionth MINI rolls off production line, and it’s an ALL-ELECTRIC Cooper SE
MINI has rolled their one-millionth car off the production line in Oxford, UK, the original home of MINI, and it is the all-electric Cooper SE.
Available since 2014, the rebooted Mini now comes in a myriad of shapes and sizes.
Electric drivelines now make up more than 20% of Mini sales worldwide, and the manufacturer is committed to being an all-electric brand by 2030.
The Mini Cooper SE packs a punch with a 135kW electric traction motor that powers the front wheels. That's a considerable leapfrog in performance from 1959's 848cc fuel burner, which offered a mere 25kW.
The electric one-millionth vehicle will be delivered into the Canadian market and was, naturally, coated in classic British Racing Green paint.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : One-millionth MINI rolls off production line, and it’s an ALL-ELECTRIC Cooper SE
More from Lifestyle
Do criminals actually mark homes as targets, or are these stories urban legends?
Most of us will have, at some stage, received a mass message warning about marking techniques criminals use on homes they target.Read More
‘Stuck’ cells may be turning your hair grey – study
Silver foxes and vixens, a new study could lead to a treatment that halts or reverses the greying process.Read More
Woman passes driver's test after 960 attempts
Getting your licence can be difficult but for some, this experience is more challenging than for others.Read More
Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts
With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap.Read More
[WATCH] Woman films ex-husband proposing to his new girlfriend
"She is the kind of a woman I have prayed would come into his life," says the ex-wife.Read More
Halaal restaurants open for Eid in Johannesburg
Johannesburg has a variety of restaurants that will surely make Eid special for your friends and family.Read More
FlySafair bans couple for getting VERY 'intimate' next to fellow passenger
Flying can be an easy and convenient way to travel unless you get stuck sitting next to people behaving badly.Read More
Joburg has two billionaires that are worth more than R18.3bn – each!
Johannesburg is Africa’s wealthiest city when it comes to multi-millionaires and billionaires.Read More
[WATCH] 100-year-old practicing neurologist prescribes tips for a long life
Dr Howard Tucker has been practicing medicine since 1947 and doesn't show signs of retiring anytime soon.Read More