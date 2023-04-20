[WATCH] Woman films ex-husband proposing to his new girlfriend
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A video of a man getting engaged and being filmed by his ex-wife is trending.
According to the ex-wife, the soon-to-be-wife has become part of their family.
@blinkerthanks I got to video my ex husband propose to his girlfriend…so special❤️ #coparenting #coparentinggoals #coparentingchamps #exhusbandsnewwife #bonusmom @the_shonda.rae @stevebourdo ♬ A thousand years - Zeus
Scroll up to hear what else is going viral.
