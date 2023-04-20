South Africa in the midst of a cockroach outbreak
According to a statement from CropLife SA, South Africa is faced with a near-pandemic cockroach outbreak.
While cockroaches are nothing new, CropLife SA has received reports from all over the country of a surge in German cockroaches.
These insects are generally known to be active at night but the current situation is so dire that they are now operating during the daytime.
Dr Gerhard Verdoorn, Operations and Stewardship Manager at CropLife SA, attributes the outbreak largely to the recent weather conditions.
There are basically two factors. First of all, the weather conditions over the past two years were very good for cockroaches because we’ve had excessive rain all over the country and it has also been very hot and humid. So that is always a good catalyst for cockroaches to breed and to break out in very large numbers.Dr Gerhard Verdoorn, CropLife SA
Another factor that has contributed to the massive outbreak is unhygienic living conditions.
There is such a lot of rubbish and rubble on the streets, in homes and gardens, that it creates the perfect living conditions for them and provides a lot of food for them.Dr Gerhard Verdoorn, CropLife SA
Dr Verdoorn advises that a clean home is the best way to prevent a domestic cockroach infestation.
To avoid having cockroaches in your house, you have got to keep your kitchen and bathrooms very clean. Especially under any dark spaces, like under fridges, washing machines and stoves. You need to clean them properly with disinfectants and aerosol sprays.Dr Gerhard Verdoorn, CropLife SA
He also stressed the importance of not leaving food out at night and ensuring that all waste bins are properly sealed and cleaned out regularly.
Dr Verdoorn also states that no matter how clean one’s home is, it is still important to get pest control to disinfect the house to ensure that cockroaches do not set up breeding colonies.
This article first appeared on 947 : South Africa in the midst of a cockroach outbreak
More from Local
'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water'
A friend of a stranded South African couple based in Khartoum gives an update on their well-being in war-torn Sudan.Read More
Petrol attendant seeks VW Polo driver who owes him R400 for unpaid petrol
Bhebher Njoms offered to help the driver after his card declined.Read More
Rhodes University reaffirms decision to boot university ranking systems
The university says it does not want to take part in something that is scientifically dubious and anti-transformation.Read More
Second G4S guard charged in Thabo Bester escape to remain in jail until May
Fifty-one-year-old Motanyane Masukela made a brief appearance in court on Thursday morning following his arrest on Wednesday.Read More
SA will continue to cooperate with Namibia over Phala Phala, says Lamola
A Namibian national is alleged to have stolen millions of dollars at the farm, before fleeing to his native country.Read More
'Expect 16 hours without electricity per cycle if my plan is not implemented'
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the country is not close to a total blackout, but things will get worse.Read More
Ramokgopa presents energy plan to Cabinet, wants old Eskom plants to be kept
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that South Africa's commitments to climate change should not be at the expense of the country's economy.Read More
Taxpayers shouldn't foot bill in Thabo Bester matter, says Action Society
The organisation is calling for security company G4S to reimburse goverment for the R1.4 million paid to return Bester and his accomplice, Nandipha Magudumana, to the country.Read More
'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it'
Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired power stations to ease loadshedding.Read More