702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
South Africa in the midst of a cockroach outbreak

20 April 2023 11:04 AM
by Vusi Adonis
Tags:
Cockroaches
cockroach outbreak

The situation is being described as near-pandemic.

According to a statement from CropLife SA, South Africa is faced with a near-pandemic cockroach outbreak.

While cockroaches are nothing new, CropLife SA has received reports from all over the country of a surge in German cockroaches.

These insects are generally known to be active at night but the current situation is so dire that they are now operating during the daytime.

Dr Gerhard Verdoorn, Operations and Stewardship Manager at CropLife SA, attributes the outbreak largely to the recent weather conditions.

There are basically two factors. First of all, the weather conditions over the past two years were very good for cockroaches because we’ve had excessive rain all over the country and it has also been very hot and humid. So that is always a good catalyst for cockroaches to breed and to break out in very large numbers.

Dr Gerhard Verdoorn, CropLife SA

Another factor that has contributed to the massive outbreak is unhygienic living conditions.

© baloncici/123rf.com
© baloncici/123rf.com

There is such a lot of rubbish and rubble on the streets, in homes and gardens, that it creates the perfect living conditions for them and provides a lot of food for them.

Dr Gerhard Verdoorn, CropLife SA

Dr Verdoorn advises that a clean home is the best way to prevent a domestic cockroach infestation.

To avoid having cockroaches in your house, you have got to keep your kitchen and bathrooms very clean. Especially under any dark spaces, like under fridges, washing machines and stoves. You need to clean them properly with disinfectants and aerosol sprays.

Dr Gerhard Verdoorn, CropLife SA

He also stressed the importance of not leaving food out at night and ensuring that all waste bins are properly sealed and cleaned out regularly.

Dr Verdoorn also states that no matter how clean one’s home is, it is still important to get pest control to disinfect the house to ensure that cockroaches do not set up breeding colonies.


This article first appeared on 947 : South Africa in the midst of a cockroach outbreak




