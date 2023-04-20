SA will continue to cooperate with Namibia over Phala Phala, says Lamola





JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said that the South African government would continue to cooperate with Namibian authorities over the Phala Phala farm burglary.

Lamola was speaking at the Union Buildings, where President Cyril Ramaphosa was scheduled to host his Namibian counterpart, Hage Geingob.

Geingob is visiting South Africa on an official state visit - a first by a Namibian president in over a decade.

Ramaphosa and Geingob's close relationship came under scrutiny last year, after allegations that the pair colluded to cover up a robbery at Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm.

A Namibian national is alleged to have stolen millions of dollars at the farm, before fleeing to his native country.

Speaking outside the Union Buildings on Thursday, where the official state visit took place, Lamola said the process to extradite those involved in the robbery was still under way.

“Our last update with regard to Phala Phala is that when we received the request, the request was not compliant with our own laws in relation to mutual legal assistance and we returned the request to the Namibian authorities, outlining the issues that we want them to comply with and that is where we are, and through our mutual legal system, and agreements with Namibian authorities, that is the line we will continue to cooperate in.”

