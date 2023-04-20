FlySafair bans couple for getting VERY 'intimate' next to fellow passenger
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.
-
A couple engaged in sexual behaviour while on a FlySafair plane from Johannesburg to Durban
-
The airline has banned them for getting out of, uh, hand (pun intended)
A Durban businessman was flying from Johannesburg to Durban on Monday when the couple next to him started performing sexual acts while they were on the runway.
As the plane was about to take off, he was unable to do anything about what was happening but did record some of what was taking place.
He could not move because they were taking off and he had to sit there and actually watch this.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
As soon as he could unbuckle himself safely, he told the flight attendants, who gave him another seat.
The irate man nevertheless complained that the incident was not taken seriously.
After the story was picked up by News24, FlySafair banned the couple from flying on their planes again.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : FlySafair bans couple for getting VERY 'intimate' next to fellow passenger
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_53586633_interior-of-airplane-with-passengers-on-seats-and-steward-walking-the-aisle-.html?vti=n5supdu1ldd3m66tv9-1-127
