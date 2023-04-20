'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water'





Lester Kiewit interviews John Dangoumou, Pierre Rousseau's (South African living in war-torn Sudan) life-long friend.

More than 100 South Africans are stranded in war-torn Sudan

Fights between Sudan's military and the country's main paramilitary force erupted on Saturday

A South African couple living in Sudan since last year find themselves stranded

On Saturday, fights between Sudan's military and its main paramilitary force erupted.

South African couple Pierre Rousseau and his wife Charmaine have been living in Khartoum since September last year.

As a result of the worsening violence, they have been unable to leave the country.

Unfortunately, CapeTalk has been unable to get into contact with the Rousseaus due to poor reception, however, their friend, John Dangoumou, gave Kiewit an update on their well-being.

Dangoumou says that the couple, along with the other stranded South Africans, are 'desperately' short of food and water.

The cost of groceries has increased so much that affording food has become a challenge.

A 24-hour truce to allow people to flee has collapsed.

The Rousseaus were unable to leave as there were no flights available due to the damage the airport has sustained.

It's quite a desperate situation. John Dangoumou

