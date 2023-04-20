Halaal restaurants open for Eid in Johannesburg





As loadshedding frustrations continue, there are a number of halaal restaurants making your Eid feat one less thing to worry about.

Eid is an important holiday celebrated by the Muslim community to commemorate the end of Ramadaan, the Islamic month of fasting.

Hungry for Halaal shares a list of scrumptious places that you can take the family to this Eid – don’t forget to make a booking!

Le Kreamery (Illovo, Pretoria and Lakefield)

Le Kreamery is a gourmet eatery that serves great pizza and dessert with locations in Illovo, Pretoria and Lakefield.

Illovo:

· 076 832 5178 · Thrupps Illovo Centre, 204 Oxford Road

Pretoria:

· 083 438 7084 · Eldo Square Shopping Centre, Willem Botha Street, Eldo Glen Centurion

Lakefield:

· 084 535 7326 · 99 Sunnyside Avenue, Lakefield, Benoni

The Medley Restaurant (Sandton)

The Medley Restaurant at Hyatt House offers a unique menu, featuring fusion and healthy cuisines.

They also have an Eid brunch buffet at R375 per person.

Contact details: 010 601 1234

Location: Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton, The Medley, 125 Ann Crescent, Simba Sandton

Chai & Chow (Boksburg)

Chai & Chow is a restaurant, tea and dessert bar that serves contemporary Indian cuisine and light meals.

They will be serving a special Eid menu on the day.

Contact details: 074 926 2832

Location: Westwood Village Shopping Centre, corner of Atlas and Phillips Road, Beyers Park, Boksburg

The Collective Restaurant (Rosebank)

The Collective Restaurant in Hyatt House is an Indian-inspired restaurant that uniquely combines the restaurant with a lounge and art gallery.

They also have an Eid brunch buffet at R375 per person.

Contact details: 010 476 1234

Location: The Collective, 28 Tottenham Avenue, Melrose

MiHa Eatery(Melrose)

MiHa brings the casual café and classic dining experience together in Melrose.

Overlooking the piazza at Melrose Arch; it's sure to be a beautiful day.

Contact details: 060 748 9464

Location: Melrose Arch, Corlett Drive, Melrose

Istanbul Kebab (Sunninghill and Melrose Arch)

Istanbul Kebab offers an array of tasty Turkish and Mediterranean halaal food.

Melrose Arch: · 010 023 2700 · Shop 5, The Arch, Melrose Square, The High Street

Sunninghill: · 011 051 4781 · Sunninghill Village Shopping Centre, 97 Edison Cres, Sunninghill

This article first appeared on 947 : Halaal restaurants open for Eid in Johannesburg