Rhodes University reaffirms decision to boot university ranking systems
Lester Kiewit speaks to Professor Sioux McKenna, director at the Centre for Postgraduate Studies at Rhodes University.
-
A statement on the university’s website refers to these rankings as scientifically dubious and anti-transformation
-
McKenna says that the ranking systems assume all universities are in competition with each other
According to McKenna there are a number of reasons why Rhodes has decided to step away from these rankings.
The main reason is that it suggests that all universities are in competition with each other and are trying to achieve the exact same thing.
Some universities are going to foreground the community engagement experience, they are going to really foreground their role as a public good, and the rankings do not necessarily tell you about the quality of the things you might be interested in as a parent or a student.Sioux McKenna, Director - Centre for Postgraduate Studies at Rhodes University
She notes that it is a complicated decision to choose not to participate in the rankings, but says it is important for the university to act with integrity and not take part in something they know is often treated as a game.
McKenna adds that there have been several American universities that have been exposed for gaming the system to try and boost their rankings.
She explains that this is done through falsifying data such as claiming a higher rejection rate to appear selective or claiming a student-to-staff ratio that they are unable to prove.
In a statement by the university they say that these ranking systems are scientifically dubious and anti-transformation and are strongly re-affirming their decision not to participate.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rhodes University reaffirms decision to boot university ranking systems
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_112035182_group-of-graduates-during-commencement-concept-education-congratulation-in-university-graduation-cer.html
More from Local
'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water'
A friend of a stranded South African couple based in Khartoum gives an update on their well-being in war-torn Sudan.Read More
Petrol attendant seeks VW Polo driver who owes him R400 for unpaid petrol
Bhebher Njoms offered to help the driver after his card declined.Read More
Second G4S guard charged in Thabo Bester escape to remain in jail until May
Fifty-one-year-old Motanyane Masukela made a brief appearance in court on Thursday morning following his arrest on Wednesday.Read More
South Africa in the midst of a cockroach outbreak
The situation is being described as near-pandemic.Read More
SA will continue to cooperate with Namibia over Phala Phala, says Lamola
A Namibian national is alleged to have stolen millions of dollars at the farm, before fleeing to his native country.Read More
'Expect 16 hours without electricity per cycle if my plan is not implemented'
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the country is not close to a total blackout, but things will get worse.Read More
Ramokgopa presents energy plan to Cabinet, wants old Eskom plants to be kept
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that South Africa's commitments to climate change should not be at the expense of the country's economy.Read More
Taxpayers shouldn't foot bill in Thabo Bester matter, says Action Society
The organisation is calling for security company G4S to reimburse goverment for the R1.4 million paid to return Bester and his accomplice, Nandipha Magudumana, to the country.Read More
'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it'
Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired power stations to ease loadshedding.Read More