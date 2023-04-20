Rhodes University reaffirms decision to boot university ranking systems





Lester Kiewit speaks to Professor Sioux McKenna, director at the Centre for Postgraduate Studies at Rhodes University.

A statement on the university’s website refers to these rankings as scientifically dubious and anti-transformation

McKenna says that the ranking systems assume all universities are in competition with each other

According to McKenna there are a number of reasons why Rhodes has decided to step away from these rankings.

The main reason is that it suggests that all universities are in competition with each other and are trying to achieve the exact same thing.

Some universities are going to foreground the community engagement experience, they are going to really foreground their role as a public good, and the rankings do not necessarily tell you about the quality of the things you might be interested in as a parent or a student. Sioux McKenna, Director - Centre for Postgraduate Studies at Rhodes University

She notes that it is a complicated decision to choose not to participate in the rankings, but says it is important for the university to act with integrity and not take part in something they know is often treated as a game.

McKenna adds that there have been several American universities that have been exposed for gaming the system to try and boost their rankings.

She explains that this is done through falsifying data such as claiming a higher rejection rate to appear selective or claiming a student-to-staff ratio that they are unable to prove.

A general view of Rhodes University. Picture: Facebook.com.

In a statement by the university they say that these ranking systems are scientifically dubious and anti-transformation and are strongly re-affirming their decision not to participate.

