



Taking the lead on The Midday Report on Thursday is news of another accused in Thabo Bester's escape making an appearance in court.

A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with helping the inmate escape. The man is believed to be a G4S security official. His exact involvement has not yet been revealed.

The NPA spokesperson here in the Free State, Pheladi Shuping, said he can't reveal those details just yet, pending investigations. He doesn't want to give too much away. But in due course, he has vowed that the NPA will show exactly how he's linked, how he was a part of that escape and who else was a part of the escape. Nokukhanya Mtambo, EWN Reporter

Other key issues on The Midday Report **today:**

Another Al Jama-Ah Mayor may be installed for the City of Johannesburg with the party in talks with the ANC coalition

The biggest union at Eskom, the National Union of Mineworkers, wants a 15% wage hike. Solidarity wants an increase based on the CPI plus 3%

Namibian President Hage Geingob is on a state visit to South Africa. The last visit by a Namibian President was in 2012

Scroll up for the full audio.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Another arrest made in Thabo Bester case