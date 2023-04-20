Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts





Africa Melane speaks with Ayanda Ndimande, Head of Business Development at Sanlam Retail Credit about the dos and don'ts of personal loans.

With the ever-rising cost of living, there has been an increase in the number of personal loan applications, which are often taken out to make ends meet.

You end up paying for something that you don’t see (groceries or transport) and yet you are still under the pressure of paying and even absorbing more interest on the loan that you have taken. Ayanda Ndimande, Head of Business Development – Sanlam

Many consumers are so caught up in the pressures that they are facing at that moment that they do not consider the long-term implications and the impact of paying the loan back.

If you generally have a good credit score it gives you a bit of room to negotiate the terms, fees and interest rates... Ayanda Ndimande, Head of Business Development – Sanlam

Ndimande encourages consumers to be more proactive and speak up before they actually get stuck in a ‘debt trap’.

This means communicating how much money you need, instead of going for what the creditor says you qualify for.

The creditor might actually say you qualify for a R10 000 loan whereas you’re only looking for R5000. So, limit yourself right from the beginning so that you control your own affordability. Ayanda Ndimande, Head of Business Development – Sanlam

It is also important for consumers to try and keep up with the payments as well as pay on time.

If you find yourself in a position where you are unable to make your payment, be proactive and speak to your creditor instead of hiding.

Speak to the creditor and make arrangements. You might see yourself paying for a bit longer but at least you are paying something instead of ignoring your debt… these things contribute to your credit score. Ayanda Ndimande, Head of Business Development – Sanlam

