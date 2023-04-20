Woman passes driver's test after 960 attempts





Abongile Nzelenzele speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.

The woman got her licence after 960 combined attempts at the written and practical test

It cost her the equivalent of R250 000

A woman living in South Korea passed her driver's test after 960 total attempts.

The woman took the written and practical driving exams a combined 960 times over the course of three years before she finally managed to pass.

If there ever has been a story of perseverance, this is it. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

She took the written test every day, five days a week, for three years before passing on her 860th attempt.

The practical test also proved to be a challenge, but she eventually passed, after about 100 attempts.

This cost her the equivalent of R250 000.

When she did finally get her licence, she was gifted a car by Hyundai and even starred in an advert for the company.

