Woman passes driver's test after 960 attempts
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.
-
The woman got her licence after 960 combined attempts at the written and practical test
-
It cost her the equivalent of R250 000
A woman living in South Korea passed her driver's test after 960 total attempts.
The woman took the written and practical driving exams a combined 960 times over the course of three years before she finally managed to pass.
If there ever has been a story of perseverance, this is it.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
She took the written test every day, five days a week, for three years before passing on her 860th attempt.
The practical test also proved to be a challenge, but she eventually passed, after about 100 attempts.
This cost her the equivalent of R250 000.
When she did finally get her licence, she was gifted a car by Hyundai and even starred in an advert for the company.
Listen to the interview above for more (skip to 07:13).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Woman passes driver's test after 960 attempts
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32517911_african-learner-driver-and-instructor-behind-a-car.html?vti=lkx5dqv8iqaldhqw3m-1-52
More from Lifestyle
Do criminals actually mark homes as targets, or are these stories urban legends?
Most of us will have, at some stage, received a mass message warning about marking techniques criminals use on homes they target.Read More
‘Stuck’ cells may be turning your hair grey – study
Silver foxes and vixens, a new study could lead to a treatment that halts or reverses the greying process.Read More
Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts
With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap.Read More
[WATCH] Woman films ex-husband proposing to his new girlfriend
"She is the kind of a woman I have prayed would come into his life," says the ex-wife.Read More
Halaal restaurants open for Eid in Johannesburg
Johannesburg has a variety of restaurants that will surely make Eid special for your friends and family.Read More
FlySafair bans couple for getting VERY 'intimate' next to fellow passenger
Flying can be an easy and convenient way to travel unless you get stuck sitting next to people behaving badly.Read More
One-millionth MINI rolls off production line, and it’s an ALL-ELECTRIC Cooper SE
MINI is celebrating a major milestone, and signalling its all-electric near future.Read More
Joburg has two billionaires that are worth more than R18.3bn – each!
Johannesburg is Africa’s wealthiest city when it comes to multi-millionaires and billionaires.Read More
[WATCH] 100-year-old practicing neurologist prescribes tips for a long life
Dr Howard Tucker has been practicing medicine since 1947 and doesn't show signs of retiring anytime soon.Read More