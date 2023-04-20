‘Stuck’ cells may be turning your hair grey – study
While grey hairs are probably one of the most obvious signs of aging, scientists may have just come up with a potential reversal or prevention.
A recent study by US scientists suggests that stem cells may get ‘stuck’ as hair ages, losing their ability to mature and maintain hair colour.
The team from New York University experimented on cells in the skin of mice (also found in humans) called melanocyte stem cells.
During normal hair growth, cells have a unique ability to continuously transition between growth compartments in the follicles.
When these cells lose their ability to move and develop with age, it can lead to greying.
According to the team’s lead investigator, Qi Sun, the study can provide a basis for reversing the greying process.
“If so, it presents a potential pathway for reversing or preventing the greying of human hair by helping jammed cells to move again between developing hair follicle compartments.”
This article first appeared on 947 : ‘Stuck’ cells may be turning your hair grey – study
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/side-view-photo-of-an-elderly-woman-7450279/
