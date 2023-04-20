Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better'
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of bank clients caught unawares by changes that seemed a little off.
- You are quite right to be paranoid about your banking details and possible fraud when you're online says Wendy Knowler
- So why aren't banks communicating better when they introduce new things that clients might be distrustful of?
It's not a bad thing to be "paranoid" about your personal information at a time when scams abound, especially when it comes to your banking activities.
So when your bank changes things up without informing you properly, how do you make sure it's not fraud?
Keep being suspicious urges Wendy Knowler, and if something doesn't look or feel quite right check up before you act.
This week Standard Bank was guilty of freaking out some of their clients who, when they'd successfully logged into their account online, were faced with a popup requesting the username, password and OTP again.
It happened with no communication about this new tool and looked "very amateur" says an affected client.
With no prior warning or information about why this is being requested, I truly believed it to be a hacker's work. I bank with several banks internationally that always say 'We will never ask you for your PIN'.Vicki, Standard Bank client
“I find it appalling that no communication, reasoning or how-to has been provided to customers" commented another client.
In their response Standard Bank assured Knowler that they apply extensive security protocols.
"The request to capture card and pin is an existing control that applies when clients register or change aspects of their internet banking profile."
The bank encouraged clients to remain vigilant and pay specific attention to the website they are using.
We recommend going to www.Standardbank.co.za to access our internet banking. That way, clients can be assured that they are interacting with the correct website.Standard Bank
Recently, some Capitec Bank clients also got spooked when confronted by a new-looking app.
Lungi clicked on the bank website to look for some formal communication but found nothing; and no email from them either.
There was information on Capitec's Twitter feed, but not everyone uses social media.
"Is it okay for a bank to NOT notify account holders directly either via text or email as they normally do with everything else?" asks Lungi.
Capitec says it will take the client's suggestion to also put the info on the website "into consideration".
The lesson for companies, says Knowler, is: Communication, communication, communication.
Overdo it rather than leave your customers questioning and anxious. Don’t do something that could come across as fraudulent and not reassure your customers on all your platforms that it’s the real thing. It’s not nice, it’s not fair and they don’t deserve it.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
She reiterates her message for consumers: If your gut tells you something is off, act on it.
"It may not turn out to be the work of fraudsters... but it very likely is. So stop and ask and research before continuing to engage."
Scroll up to listen to the conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/antonioguillem/antonioguillem1708/antonioguillem170800127/84149609-confused-woman-comparing-on-line-information-sitting-in-a-desk-at-home.jpg
More from Business
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval?
President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why?Read More
Keeping it in the family: How to build generational wealth and pass it on
You don't have to be a titan of business to start building wealth for your family. A lot depends on the financial habits you develop for yourself.Read More
Clicks happy with its growth in tough economy, more new stores planned
The Clicks Group now has 861 stores with the opening of 21 new outlets in the first half of the year.Read More
Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts
With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap.Read More
Netflix subscribers hit record high (but password crackdown is still coming)
Netflix's global subscriber count just hit a record-breaking 232.5 million.Read More
'Expect 16 hours without electricity per cycle if my plan is not implemented'
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the country is not close to a total blackout, but things will get worse.Read More
'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it'
Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired power stations to ease loadshedding.Read More
Govt partner Biovac 'dumped' in favour of Cipla for pneumococcal vaccines
SA vaccine manufacturer Biovac lost the tender to supply vaccines against pneumococcal diseases for children, with government choosing a cheaper option.Read More
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand?
A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Keeping it in the family: How to build generational wealth and pass it on
You don't have to be a titan of business to start building wealth for your family. A lot depends on the financial habits you develop for yourself.Read More
Do criminals actually mark homes as targets, or are these stories urban legends?
Most of us will have, at some stage, received a mass message warning about marking techniques criminals use on homes they target.Read More
‘Stuck’ cells may be turning your hair grey – study
Silver foxes and vixens, a new study could lead to a treatment that halts or reverses the greying process.Read More
Woman passes driver's test after 960 attempts
Getting your licence can be difficult but for some, this experience is more challenging than for others.Read More
Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts
With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap.Read More
[WATCH] Woman films ex-husband proposing to his new girlfriend
"She is the kind of a woman I have prayed would come into his life," says the ex-wife.Read More
Halaal restaurants open for Eid in Johannesburg
Johannesburg has a variety of restaurants that will surely make Eid special for your friends and family.Read More
FlySafair bans couple for getting VERY 'intimate' next to fellow passenger
Flying can be an easy and convenient way to travel unless you get stuck sitting next to people behaving badly.Read More
One-millionth MINI rolls off production line, and it’s an ALL-ELECTRIC Cooper SE
MINI is celebrating a major milestone, and signalling its all-electric near future.Read More
More from Opinion
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga
There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the saga, it is important to highlight the positives we can draw, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand?
A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken.Read More
Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence?
Is this the solution to the bane of our existence?Read More
What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and growth" by Nikolas Badminton.Read More
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly
Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of one consumer.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame
If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now.Read More
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end?
Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'
Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.Read More
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?
When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.Read More