Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval? President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why? 20 April 2023 9:48 PM
'It's a bad idea' - Debate over performance-based pay for teachers continues In order to improve the state of education in South Africa, some have suggested paying teachers based on how their students perfor... 20 April 2023 5:21 PM
'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water' A friend of a stranded South African couple based in Khartoum gives an update on their well-being in war-torn Sudan. 20 April 2023 1:53 PM
View all Local
'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it' Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired powe... 19 April 2023 11:37 PM
Govt partner Biovac 'dumped' in favour of Cipla for pneumococcal vaccines SA vaccine manufacturer Biovac lost the tender to supply vaccines against pneumococcal diseases for children, with government choo... 19 April 2023 9:03 PM
'Let's rebuild SA' - Former news editor Songezo Zibi launches political party 'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Zibi as its presidential candidate. 19 April 2023 5:08 PM
View all Politics
Keeping it in the family: How to build generational wealth and pass it on You don't have to be a titan of business to start building wealth for your family. A lot depends on the financial habits you devel... 20 April 2023 9:01 PM
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
Clicks happy with its growth in tough economy, more new stores planned The Clicks Group now has 861 stores with the opening of 21 new outlets in the first half of the year. 20 April 2023 6:50 PM
View all Business
Do criminals actually mark homes as targets, or are these stories urban legends? Most of us will have, at some stage, received a mass message warning about marking techniques criminals use on homes they target. 20 April 2023 4:03 PM
‘Stuck’ cells may be turning your hair grey – study Silver foxes and vixens, a new study could lead to a treatment that halts or reverses the greying process. 20 April 2023 2:56 PM
Woman passes driver's test after 960 attempts Getting your licence can be difficult but for some, this experience is more challenging than for others. 20 April 2023 1:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Football in SA is not where we expect it to be' - SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe The football governing body has come under intense scrutiny over the last few months with public sentiment mostly negative when it... 20 April 2023 7:47 PM
Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo opens up about his journey in football In a wide ranging interview on #MSW, Mokotjo spoke about the links with Chiefs, his lack of Bafana Bafana caps and what he thinks... 19 April 2023 7:53 PM
[WATCH] A dream come true for MASCOT as Arsenal players sign her shirt The mascot's father says that she had a lovely time when the coach and players signed the shirt. 19 April 2023 1:18 PM
View all Sport
Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you... Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you. 19 April 2023 11:56 AM
From Mzansi to the world: Uncle Waffles impresses at Coachella Despite some technical glitches during her set, the DJ flew the South African flag high at the prestigious festival. 16 April 2023 7:34 AM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
View all Entertainment
Children's (literal) cat killing competition in New Zeland axed after backlash The child who killed the most feral cats would've walked away with almost R3000. 20 April 2023 9:44 AM
White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell Andrew Lester has been charged and, if convicted, could face life in prison. 19 April 2023 10:43 AM
German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport? Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was supposed to appear in a German court to face criminal charges, but didn't pitch. 18 April 2023 8:29 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand? A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken. 19 April 2023 7:20 PM
Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence? Is this the solution to the bane of our existence? 19 April 2023 12:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'It's a bad idea' - Debate over performance-based pay for teachers continues

20 April 2023 5:21 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
teachers salary

In order to improve the state of education in South Africa, some have suggested paying teachers based on how their students perform.

John Maytham speaks with Sara Black, Lecturer in education at the School of Education, Communication and Society at King's College London.

  • Black says having performance-based pay for teachers is a bad idea

  • She says many factors that influence a students performance are not within the teacher's control

  • She adds this could encourage teachers to focus more on marks than on learning

The education outcomes in our country are not where we would like them to be, which some have attributed to having unmotivated or poorly trained teachers.

Something that has been put forward as a solution, is to give teachers performance-related pay.

It could work like a commission on top of a teacher’s salary that is based on how well students perform.

However, Black says that this is not a new idea and is not a good idea as it does not take into account all the factors that may affect how well a student does at school.

She adds that some of these factors are in a teachers control but many are not.

According to Black, if teachers start being punished or praised on the outcomes of their students, it may encourage the teachers to try and maximise marks but not in ways that actually supports learning.

She explains that this does not mean that the role of poor teaching in a student’s performance should be ignored, but notes that if a teacher is afraid their salary will suffer if they mention they are struggling, they are less likely to speak out when there is a problem.

Picture: 14995841 from Pixabay
Picture: 14995841 from Pixabay

If you want people to step up and take a risk, the first thing you need to do is provide support.

Sara Black, Lecturer - King's College London

Black says that creating a fear based environment is a recipe to make things worse in our schools, and is likely to drive good teachers out of the system.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'It's a bad idea' - Debate over performance-based pay for teachers continues




20 April 2023 5:21 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
teachers salary

More from Local

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the AU Summit in Ethiopia on 19 February 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval?

20 April 2023 9:48 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South Sudanese soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water'

20 April 2023 1:53 PM

A friend of a stranded South African couple based in Khartoum gives an update on their well-being in war-torn Sudan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © zhudifeng/123rf.com

Petrol attendant seeks VW Polo driver who owes him R400 for unpaid petrol

20 April 2023 1:49 PM

Bhebher Njoms offered to help the driver after his card declined.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rattanakun/123rf.com

Rhodes University reaffirms decision to boot university ranking systems

20 April 2023 12:33 PM

The university says it does not want to take part in something that is scientifically dubious and anti-transformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

G4S prison guard Motanyane Masukela (right) appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 20 April 2023. He is accused of aiding Thabo Bester’s escape from prison in May last year. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

Second G4S guard charged in Thabo Bester escape to remain in jail until May

20 April 2023 11:20 AM

Fifty-one-year-old Motanyane Masukela made a brief appearance in court on Thursday morning following his arrest on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cockroaches. Picture: Free Images

South Africa in the midst of a cockroach outbreak

20 April 2023 11:04 AM

The situation is being described as near-pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Justice Minister Ronald Lamola at an inter-ministerial briefing on the coronavirus in Pretoria on 13 March 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

SA will continue to cooperate with Namibia over Phala Phala, says Lamola

20 April 2023 10:48 AM

A Namibian national is alleged to have stolen millions of dollars at the farm, before fleeing to his native country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during his visit to the Kusile power station in Mpumalanga on 21 March 2023. Picture: GCIS

'Expect 16 hours without electricity per cycle if my plan is not implemented'

20 April 2023 9:02 AM

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the country is not close to a total blackout, but things will get worse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, during his visits to Kriel and Duvha power stations on 20 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@GovernmentZA

Ramokgopa presents energy plan to Cabinet, wants old Eskom plants to be kept

20 April 2023 7:38 AM

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that South Africa's commitments to climate change should not be at the expense of the country's economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester makes his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung correctional centre in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Taxpayers shouldn't foot bill in Thabo Bester matter, says Action Society

20 April 2023 7:02 AM

The organisation is calling for security company G4S to reimburse goverment for the R1.4 million paid to return Bester and his accomplice, Nandipha Magudumana, to the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa in the midst of a cockroach outbreak

Local

Do criminals actually mark homes as targets, or are these stories urban legends?

Lifestyle

Petrol attendant seeks VW Polo driver who owes him R400 for unpaid petrol

Local

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: UChris Pappas uyenqaba nomasipala waseMngeni

21 April 2023 12:11 AM

The day that was: load shedding wipes R60bn in taxes, SpaceX goes down

20 April 2023 11:52 PM

'Football in SA is not where we expect it to be' - SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe

20 April 2023 11:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA