'Football in SA is not where we expect it to be' - SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe





SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe says football in South Africa is not where the organisation expects it to be .

The football governing body has come under intense scrutiny over the last few months with public sentiment mostly negative when it comes to governance and implementation.

Speaking on #MSW, Motlanthe addressed a number of issues, ranging from overall governance to broadcasting contracts and women’s football.

I think the status of football is not where we expect it to be. There are challenges within the sport itself. This is my second year here, and we have made progress but there is still work to be done. Our regions still have problems and others there are complaints about some them not working. It’s not all gloom and doom. Tebogo Motlanthe, CEO - SAFA

SAFA is hosting an Indaba this weekend, which the PSL have said they will not be attending.

Instead, the league will “seek an urgent audience with the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture; the President of CAF; and the stakeholders that support professional football; and then call an extraordinary meeting of the PSL Board of Governors to report on the matter.”

In response, Motlanthe said there is a good relationship with the PSL from an operational point of view.

It’s a difficult thing because we do work well with the league. They are members of SAFA and this is the issue for the policy makers. It is very strange that they are meeting with CAF and not us. SAFA is running football and this Indaba needs to deal with relationships. I have not met many problems operationally, maybe the issues need to be sorted out in terms of policies and the joint committees. Tebogo Motlanthe, CEO - SAFA

SAFA’s broadcast deal with the SABC comes to an end in September and Motlanthe hinted that they are looking for alternatives.

SABC have not held up some of their commitments, especially with regard to the women’s league. A magazine show was meant to be part of the agreement to profile women’s players and that has not happened at all. The commercial backing is delaying the professionalisation of women’s football and the broadcast rights needs to be sorted out because all other countries get their revenue through that. Tebogo Motlanthe, CEO - SAFA

Watch below for the full interview with SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe:

This article first appeared on 947 : 'Football in SA is not where we expect it to be' - SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe