Total gets green light to drill for oil and gas between Cape Town and Agulhas





Africa Melane interviews Liz McDaid, Strategic Lead at The Green Connection.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has given TotalEnergies permission to conduct exploratory drilling between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas

The company will be able to drill up to five exploration wells in the above-mentioned area

Concerned parties have 20 days to appeal the DMRE's decision

The DMRE has granted TotalEnergies environmental authorisation to conduct exploratory drilling between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas.

The DMRE informed TotalEnergies of its decision on Monday (17 April).

TotalEnergies

McDaid from The Green Connection shares their concerns:

Drilling impacts the ocean floor and could result in an oil spill

According to the last climate change report, in order to keep the climate livable, methane needs to be reduced by 34% – looking for gas will increase climate problems

Energy concerns can be met without drilling into the ocean

There are alternative energy sources which we have an excess of, such as wind and solar, however, the government is reluctant to use it

According to TotalEnergies, it will take 10 years to get a production well going

The Green Connection will be appealing against the drilling and is urging the public to do the same, by signing a petition on their website.

We don't believe we should be drilling for more oil and we really think that we need to protect our oceans... which are livelihoods to many communities along the coast. Liz McDaid, Strategic Lead – The Green Connection

We have to ween ourselves off fossil fuels and we have to start really being creative about how we deal with our energy issues and our economic growth issues. Liz McDaid, Strategic Lead – The Green Connection

If we believe that the government has not made the right decisions then we would certainly look to approach the courts. Liz McDaid, Strategic Lead – The Green Connection

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.