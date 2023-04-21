Total gets green light to drill for oil and gas between Cape Town and Agulhas

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Have solar panels and want a tax rebate? Here's what you need to know The rebate only applies to the cost of the panels, and not the cost of installation, batteries or inverters, says tax expert. 21 April 2023 12:25 PM
[LISTEN] What happens to unclaimed lotto millions? The Head of Marketing at lottery operator, Ithuba explains what happens when winners fail to claim their money. 21 April 2023 12:01 PM
10 family members killed in their Pietermaritzburg home Police said that that gunmen broke into a house in Imbali and shot and killed eight females and two males. 21 April 2023 10:21 AM
View all Local
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls. 21 April 2023 7:37 AM
The Midday Report Express: Another arrest made in Thabo Bester case All the news you need to know. 21 April 2023 7:16 AM
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval? President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why? 20 April 2023 9:48 PM
View all Politics
Total gets green light to drill for oil and gas between Cape Town and Agulhas The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy gives TotalEnergies the go-ahead to drill wells between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas. 21 April 2023 9:01 AM
Keeping it in the family: How to build generational wealth and pass it on You don't have to be a titan of business to start building wealth for your family. A lot depends on the financial habits you devel... 20 April 2023 9:01 PM
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
View all Business
How do you feel about people talking to their pets? “Why did you get pregnant? You don’t have a husband..." 21 April 2023 12:18 PM
[WATCH] Woman falls from GRACE after catching an insect with a vacuum cleaner How do you deal with insects that are bothering you in your home? 21 April 2023 12:13 PM
[PICS] After a 3-year hiatus, the Auto Shanghai is back and better than ever Electric vehicles are here and they're here to stay! 21 April 2023 10:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Football in SA is not where we expect it to be' - SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe The football governing body has come under intense scrutiny over the last few months with public sentiment mostly negative when it... 20 April 2023 7:47 PM
Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo opens up about his journey in football In a wide ranging interview on #MSW, Mokotjo spoke about the links with Chiefs, his lack of Bafana Bafana caps and what he thinks... 19 April 2023 7:53 PM
[WATCH] A dream come true for MASCOT as Arsenal players sign her shirt The mascot's father says that she had a lovely time when the coach and players signed the shirt. 19 April 2023 1:18 PM
View all Sport
What is the 'Met Gala' (aka fashion’s biggest night out)? Fashion's biggest night returns and we've got all the details for you. 21 April 2023 9:30 AM
[LISTEN] Expect 'action packed adrenaline' at Monster Jam Monster Jam entertains Cape Town on Saturday (22 April) before moving to Johannesburg (29 April) and Durban (6 May). 21 April 2023 7:55 AM
Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you... Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you. 19 April 2023 11:56 AM
View all Entertainment
'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water' A friend of a stranded South African couple based in Khartoum gives an update on their well-being in war-torn Sudan. 20 April 2023 1:53 PM
Children's (literal) cat killing competition in New Zeland axed after backlash The child who killed the most feral cats would've walked away with almost R3000. 20 April 2023 9:44 AM
White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell Andrew Lester has been charged and, if convicted, could face life in prison. 19 April 2023 10:43 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand? A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken. 19 April 2023 7:20 PM
Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence? Is this the solution to the bane of our existence? 19 April 2023 12:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Total gets green light to drill for oil and gas between Cape Town and Agulhas

21 April 2023 9:01 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
oil exploration
oil and gas
TotalEnergies
oil and gas exploration

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy gives TotalEnergies the go-ahead to drill wells between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas.

Africa Melane interviews Liz McDaid, Strategic Lead at The Green Connection.

  • The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has given TotalEnergies permission to conduct exploratory drilling between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas
  • The company will be able to drill up to five exploration wells in the above-mentioned area
  • Concerned parties have 20 days to appeal the DMRE's decision

The DMRE has granted TotalEnergies environmental authorisation to conduct exploratory drilling between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas.

The DMRE informed TotalEnergies of its decision on Monday (17 April).

TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies

McDaid from The Green Connection shares their concerns:

  • Drilling impacts the ocean floor and could result in an oil spill
  • According to the last climate change report, in order to keep the climate livable, methane needs to be reduced by 34% – looking for gas will increase climate problems
  • Energy concerns can be met without drilling into the ocean
  • There are alternative energy sources which we have an excess of, such as wind and solar, however, the government is reluctant to use it
  • According to TotalEnergies, it will take 10 years to get a production well going

The Green Connection will be appealing against the drilling and is urging the public to do the same, by signing a petition on their website.

We don't believe we should be drilling for more oil and we really think that we need to protect our oceans... which are livelihoods to many communities along the coast.

Liz McDaid, Strategic Lead – The Green Connection

We have to ween ourselves off fossil fuels and we have to start really being creative about how we deal with our energy issues and our economic growth issues.

Liz McDaid, Strategic Lead – The Green Connection

If we believe that the government has not made the right decisions then we would certainly look to approach the courts.

Liz McDaid, Strategic Lead – The Green Connection

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




21 April 2023 9:01 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
oil exploration
oil and gas
TotalEnergies
oil and gas exploration

More from Business

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

[LISTEN] Have solar panels and want a tax rebate? Here's what you need to know

21 April 2023 12:25 PM

The rebate only applies to the cost of the panels, and not the cost of installation, batteries or inverters, says tax expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the AU Summit in Ethiopia on 19 February 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval?

20 April 2023 9:48 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

Keeping it in the family: How to build generational wealth and pass it on

20 April 2023 9:01 PM

You don't have to be a titan of business to start building wealth for your family. A lot depends on the financial habits you develop for yourself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ antonioguillem/123rf.com

Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better'

20 April 2023 7:12 PM

Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're right to be distrustful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Clicks happy with its growth in tough economy, more new stores planned

20 April 2023 6:50 PM

The Clicks Group now has 861 stores with the opening of 21 new outlets in the first half of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt management. Image: Steve Buissinne on Pixabay

Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts

20 April 2023 12:59 PM

With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

Netflix subscribers hit record high (but password crackdown is still coming)

20 April 2023 9:11 AM

Netflix's global subscriber count just hit a record-breaking 232.5 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during his visit to the Kusile power station in Mpumalanga on 21 March 2023. Picture: GCIS

'Expect 16 hours without electricity per cycle if my plan is not implemented'

20 April 2023 9:02 AM

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the country is not close to a total blackout, but things will get worse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during his tour of Eskom power stations from his Facebook page

'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it'

19 April 2023 11:37 PM

Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired power stations to ease loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nikocingaryuk/123rf.com

Govt partner Biovac 'dumped' in favour of Cipla for pneumococcal vaccines

19 April 2023 9:03 PM

SA vaccine manufacturer Biovac lost the tender to supply vaccines against pneumococcal diseases for children, with government choosing a cheaper option.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Total gets green light to drill for oil and gas between Cape Town and Agulhas

Business

Soweto residents say load shedding has made them vulnerable to criminals

Local

State capture-linked Duma Ndlovu not deserving of National Order award - ANCVL

Local

EWN Highlights

Nulane trial in the balance as fraud accused ask for dismissal

21 April 2023 3:36 PM

WC SAPS denies bungling Ocean View shooting arrests, says due process followed

21 April 2023 3:03 PM

Parts of Joburg south set for prolonged outage due to cable theft - City Power

21 April 2023 2:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA