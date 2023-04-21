What is the 'Met Gala' (aka fashion’s biggest night out)?





In just over a week’s time, international celebrities and designers will dawn the 2023 Met Gala red carpet for what is famously known as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’.

While many people look forward to the outfit stylings each year, the gala is actually a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

It is the largest museum in America with over 5000 years of art from around the world on display.

Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Kai Pilger

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Met Gala:

This year’s Met Gala will take place on Monday, 1 May, in New York City.

The event has taken place on the first Monday in May every year since 2015 – with the exception of 2020 when it was cancelled and 2021, when it was held in September due to the pandemic.

The pre-show normally begins at 5 pm Eastern Standard Time, which is at 11 pm in South Africa.

What is this year’s theme?

The night of the gala also marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

It pays tribute to the legendary designer and former Chanel creative director who passed away in 2019.

As with previous years, Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton will be in charge of an exhibition dedicated to Lagerfeld.

This year’s dress code is ‘In Honour of Karl’.

Who is hosting the Met Gala?

This year’s hosts are Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

They will be serving as the night’s official co-chairs.

Who is invited?

While the guest list is kept top secret until the evening before the event, many big industry names are known to regularly attend.

From Beyoncé and Lady Gaga to Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and Michael B. Jordan, many celebrities have previously attended the gala.

Many designers have also taken to the red carpet.

Blake Lively at the Met gala 2022, wearing a strapless Versace gown, inspired by the Statue of Liberty. pic.twitter.com/EzznFn3bDV ' lanas under boobs (@Lanasunderboobs) April 12, 2023

Michael B. Jordan at the Met Gala (2019) pic.twitter.com/O79ZLLKmKB ' michael doing things (@MBJActivity) June 8, 2020

Beyoncé at the MET gala '15 pic.twitter.com/EQxveeTYFt ' ᴀʀᴛʜ (@arthfobic) May 2, 2022

Where can you watch the Met Gala?

While there will no doubt be a number of live online streams available to watch from the likes of Vogue, South Africans can get their Met Gala fix on E! Africa.

As with previous years, viewers can expect to see star-studded interviews with all of the A-list celebrities and designers.

Be sure to keep an eye out!

This article first appeared on 947 : What is the 'Met Gala' (aka fashion’s biggest night out)?