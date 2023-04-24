



If you didn't know, Deal or No Deal South Africa is back, making dreams come true with every episode.

On this week's episode, violinist Sisa wins R46,020!

Watch Sisa playing his violin on the show!

What will Sisa do with the money?

He plans to make his music dreams come true by buying himself a new violin.

This violin enthusiast says he's been passionate about playing the violin since he was 12 years old and has had his violin since he was 14, so he 'desperately needs an upgrade as a professional now.'

He studied for a Performance Diploma in Music at university and plans to have a long-lasting and successful career as a violist.

Catch Deal or No Deal South Africa on SABC 1, Monday to Friday, in prime time from 7:30 pm to 8 pm and then again the following day on SABC 3, Mondays to Fridays at 5:30 pm.

To become a contestant on the show and to stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit the Deal or No Deal SA website OR SMS “PLAY” to 43066.

This article first appeared on KFM : Young musician wins R40K in Deal or No Deal SA, enough to buy his dream violin