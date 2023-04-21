[LISTEN] Have solar panels and want a tax rebate? Here's what you need to know
Aubrey Masango interviews Delano Abdoll, Cross-Border Taxation expert at Tax Consulting South Africa.
- Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that consumers can get a 25% tax rebate on new or unused solar panels
- The rebate is capped at R15 000
- It only covers the cost of the panels, not the installation, batteries or inverters
As loadshedding seemingly becomes worse, many have invested in rooftop solar panels and other renewable energy sources to escape the never-ending energy crisis.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced in his budget speech earlier this year that households with solar panels can claim up to R15 000 in tax rebates.
RELATED: If you're installing new solar panels, here is what you need to get a tax rebate
Abdoll says that the rebate only applies to solar panels bought and installed between 1 March 2023 and 29 February 2024.
In addition, he clarifies that the rebate only covers the cost of the panels, and not the cost of installation, batteries or inverters.
The rational for it only being the panel leaves me baffled.Delano Abdoll, Cross-Border Taxation expert – Tax Consulting South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122964351_solar-panels-or-photovoltaic-power-plant-on-the-roof-of-a-house.html
More from Local
Bloemfontein High Court dismisses NPA's first state capture case
The Bloemfontein High Court acquitted businessman and Gupta henchman Iqbal Sharma, his brother-in-law Dinesh Patel and executive Ronica Raganva against all charges.Read More
World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore'
22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows.Read More
[LISTEN] What happens to unclaimed lotto millions?
The Head of Marketing at lottery operator, Ithuba explains what happens when winners fail to claim their money.Read More
10 family members killed in their Pietermaritzburg home
Police said that that gunmen broke into a house in Imbali and shot and killed eight females and two males.Read More
State capture-linked Duma Ndlovu not deserving of National Order award - ANCVL
The film and television producer is implicated in state capture through his company's work for Bain, and the league says it's for this reason that Ndlovu is not deserving of the award.Read More
Alternative ways for grant beneficiaries with expired cards to be paid - Sassa
Those not wanting to renew their gold Sassa cards can still receive their grants by applying for them to get paid to their personal bank accounts or use Shoprite's free Money Market Account.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Another arrest made in Thabo Bester case
All the news you need to know.Read More
NPA not ruling out possibility of more arrests for Thabo Bester's escape
Thus far, six people were facing charges for the convicted rapist and murder’s brazen escape from the G4S run Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.Read More
Soweto residents say load shedding has made them vulnerable to criminals
One member of the community policing forum said that criminals were making the most of South Africa’s power crisis.Read More
More from Business
Total gets green light to drill for oil and gas between Cape Town and Agulhas
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy gives TotalEnergies the go-ahead to drill wells between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas.Read More
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval?
President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why?Read More
Keeping it in the family: How to build generational wealth and pass it on
You don't have to be a titan of business to start building wealth for your family. A lot depends on the financial habits you develop for yourself.Read More
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better'
Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're right to be distrustful.Read More
Clicks happy with its growth in tough economy, more new stores planned
The Clicks Group now has 861 stores with the opening of 21 new outlets in the first half of the year.Read More
Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts
With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap.Read More
Netflix subscribers hit record high (but password crackdown is still coming)
Netflix's global subscriber count just hit a record-breaking 232.5 million.Read More
'Expect 16 hours without electricity per cycle if my plan is not implemented'
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the country is not close to a total blackout, but things will get worse.Read More
'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it'
Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired power stations to ease loadshedding.Read More