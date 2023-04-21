[LISTEN] Have solar panels and want a tax rebate? Here's what you need to know





Aubrey Masango interviews Delano Abdoll, Cross-Border Taxation expert at Tax Consulting South Africa.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that consumers can get a 25% tax rebate on new or unused solar panels

The rebate is capped at R15 000

It only covers the cost of the panels, not the installation, batteries or inverters

As loadshedding seemingly becomes worse, many have invested in rooftop solar panels and other renewable energy sources to escape the never-ending energy crisis.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced in his budget speech earlier this year that households with solar panels can claim up to R15 000 in tax rebates.

Abdoll says that the rebate only applies to solar panels bought and installed between 1 March 2023 and 29 February 2024.

In addition, he clarifies that the rebate only covers the cost of the panels, and not the cost of installation, batteries or inverters.

The rational for it only being the panel leaves me baffled. Delano Abdoll, Cross-Border Taxation expert – Tax Consulting South Africa

