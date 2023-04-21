Streaming issues? Report here
Does an orgasm feel out of reach in the bedroom? Here's what you can do about it

21 April 2023
by Keely Goodall
anorgasmia

The inability to orgasm can affect any gender, and can negatively impact the sex life of someone struggling with this.

Clement Manyathela speaks with Dr Elna Rudolph, sexologist with My Sexual Health.

  • Anorgasmia can affect anyone

  • Medications may affect a person’s ability to orgasm

  • If you are struggling to reach that point, exploring by yourself can help

For some people, the goal of sex is an orgasm, so when you or your partner are unable to get to that point it can impact your relationship or your confidence.

There are a number of factors that can cause anorgasmia – the inability to orgasm - from medical reasons, to stress and anxiety, or even feeling social or cultural stigma.

Rudolph says that in her experience, there is often a medical or medicinal cause behind being unable to orgasm.

For example, when someone starts taking anti-depressants they may find they have sexual problems as a result.

Rudolph explains this does not mean you should stop taking your medication, but rather work with your doctor to manage your dosage or find something to help with these side effects.

In another case she has seen, a person developed anorgasmia as a result of a brain tumor.

According to Rudolph, before you say that you have anorgasmia or cannot orgasm, it is important to try on your own to reach an orgasm.

Another person can help you get there but in the end, it is you that experiences that orgasm so you have to get there yourself.

Dr Elna Rudolph, Sexologist - My Sexual Health

If you are struggling to reach an orgasm on your own, she says that using a vibrator on yourself can be a huge help.

Everyone deserves to have an enjoyable sex life, and even if it seems difficult, with practice you can get a handle on your own sexual pleasure.

Listen to the interview above for more.




