Budget-friendly ways to lower your power consumption





It is safe to say that there is a high possibility of loadshedding continuing into winter.

For those who can afford alternative backup power options such as solar systems and inverters, it is important to know that normal appliances can exhaust electricity in a short amount of time.

Opt for energy-efficient appliances, because, even if your roof is covered with solar panels, appliances like toasters, hair dryers and even tumble dryers cannot be powered by alternatives.

Solenco SA recommends cutting back on energy consumption in the following low-tech areas:

Lighting

Replace your traditional lights with LEDs instead, they consume 10-times less energy.

Rechargeable light bulbs are also available and quite popular.

Temperature regulation

It is incredibly hard to operate air conditioners on backup power.

Instead, consider a 10-to-15-watt fan that is inverter-friendly.

Air conditioners consume an average of 150 times more energy than fans.

To keep your home warm this winter, regardless of loadshedding, consider a gas heater and air circulator combo.

Drying

Did you know that a tumble dryer consumes 3 150 watts of energy on average per load?

This is more than twice as much energy as a washing machine and the equivalent of running your television nonstop for 30 hours.

Instead, opt for a dehumidifier that can dry clothes even in cool and damp conditions by sucking up extra moisture from the air in your house or laundry room.

The best part? It consumes 20 times less energy than a tumble dryer.

