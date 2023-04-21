Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin

21 April 2023 2:52 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Alec Baldwin

The US prosecutor dropped the charges on account of 'new facts', as investigations continue into the fatal shooting.

Criminal charges have officially been dropped against actor, Alec Baldwin, over the fatal on-set shooting that happened in October 2021.

The award-winning actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after a cinematographer was killed by a live bullet from a prop gun on the set of 'Rust' in New Mexico.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin formally charged over fatal 'Rush' shooting

Baldwin pleaded not guilty.

According to the US prosecutor, ‘new facts’ were revealed that demanded further investigation and forensic analysis.

The actor is however not in the clear just yet, as once investigations are concluded, the charges could be refiled.


This article first appeared on 947 : Manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin




