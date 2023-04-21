Attention nature lovers: Here are 5 perfect destinations for your next adventure





Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Gabbi Brondani, Writer and Travel Correspondent

According to Tripadvisor, these are some of the best nature destinations

Mauritius is said to be one of the best spots for nature lovers

If you are a nature lover who is craving an adventure, Tripadvisor has put together a list of the Best Nature Destinations for their 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards.

At the top of the list is a tropical paradise not too far from home...Mauritius.

From boat cruises, swimming with dolphins and whale watching, to island hopping and incredible hiking spots, this Island is sure to satisfy everyone’s nature needs.

There is loads to do from an outdoorsy perspective in Mauritius. Gabbi Brondani, Writer/Travel Correspondent

If you are not feeling the Island vibe, second on the list for the best nature destination is Kathmandu in Nepal.

Kathmandu is surrounded by historic sites and tourists can enjoy an opportunity to do scenic flights over Everest or join mountain trekkers in the Thamel District.

It may be a not so easy to access destination, but it is definitely worth the planning and worth the travel. Gabbi Brondani, Writer/Travel Correspondent

Back in Africa, Brondani says another unmissable destination is the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, where you can experience an unmissable balloon safari and the famous Serengeti annual migration.

In the northeast of the continent, Egypt has so much more to offer than the incredible pyramids, as Hurghada is an incredible spot for snorkelling, scuba diving and windsurfing.

Finally, another must-see location, which you might not know about, is Lombok in West Nusa Tenggara.

Located just east of Bali, Brondani says this location has amazing waterfalls, lush foliage, and is slightly fairly secluded if you are hoping to avoid the crowds.

Whether you want to be in the oceans, the mountains or hiking through the wilderness, you are sure to find the perfect space to become one with nature on your next holiday.

