How YOU can get involved with the Harvesting Heritage Culinary competition





John Perlman speaks with Caroline McCann, director of Harvesting Heritage and organiser of the competition.

The competition will be on Saturday 27 May

The chefs will use ingredients grown by Strydkraal farmers

You can buy a ticket to eat and judge the chefs’ food

This new and unique cooking competition will take place on 27 May in Pretoria.

It will feature 10 of South Africa’s top chefs and challenge them to create modern dishes using indigenous ingredients.

The ingredients will be grown by farmers from Strydkraal in Limpopo who grow indigenous and heritage crops.

In addition to this, McCann says an Nguni cow will be slaughtered and the chefs will be allocated cuts of meat by a blind draw.

Tickets are available for people to get involved in the competition and have a chance to judge the chefs’ dishes.

We are looking for 240 South Africans who are prepared to step up and be a part of this and judge which chef has made the most delicious and interesting South African meal. Caroline McCann, Director - Harvesting Heritage

If you do not make it into the judging pool, McCann says you can still sample indigenous ingredients and buy from artisanal food stalls.

Tickets can be bought online here.

Listen to the interview above for more.