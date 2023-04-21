Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
[LISTEN] E Cape govt fixes up run-down Bulembu Airport for UAE royal arrival

21 April 2023 6:12 PM
by Keely Goodall
Eastern Cape
United Arab Emirates

The Eastern Cape government fixed up the Bulembu Airport near Qonce after a R20 million donation from the United Arab Emirates.

John Maytham speaks with Estelle Ellis, Daily Maverick Senior Journalist

  • The President of the UAE arrived in the Eastern Cape earlier this week

  • Ellis says the money spent on the airport does not sit well in a province that is so poor

The improvements to the airport, which included the installation of a generator, took place to prepare for the arrival of the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The president, along with a 500-person entourage, arrived in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

Ellis says that the office of the premier emphasised that they had stuck to the rules and the airport was designated as a temporary port of entry for international guests.

It appears the Eastern Cape government followed the rules with the very quick upgrades to the airport, but she questions the ethics of having these upgrades while so many in the province are struggling.

FILE: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Picture: @MohamedBinZayed/twitter
FILE: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Picture: @MohamedBinZayed/twitter

There are rules and then there are ethics. For me this does not sit will in a province that is so poor.

Estelle Ellis, Senior Journalist - Daily Maverick

She says that it would be nice to check in after the Sheik has left to see how much this visit has actually brought into the province’s economy.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] E Cape govt fixes up run-down Bulembu Airport for UAE royal arrival




