Alkaline water: Is it a bottle of lies?
Gugs Mhlungu spoke to resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati.
- Alkaline water has a higher pH level than regular drinking water
- It claims to offer numerous health benefits, including improving digestion and slowing down the ageing process
There is a range from zero to 14 of what we call pH. When you are closer to zero, that is highly acidic. On the other extreme, when you are closer to 14, it is highly alkaline. The average is around 7. Our bodies' pH is around 7,4. Normal tap water is around 7.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
According to Dr Nyati, there has been an increase in the demand for alkaline and vitamin water products over the last few years.
He says the trend in drinking these waters has been linked to having status.
Nyati explains that these products claim to have many health benefits, but unfortunately, they don’t have the science to back them up.
Some of the myths you might have heard about alkaline water:
- Slows down ageing
- Improves digestion
- Prevents illnesses
- Increases energy
Since 1977, the bottled water industry has been growing in leaps and bounds. For them to grow and have different products, they had to be innovative, to a point of misleading us.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/bottle-mineral-water-glass-pour-2032980/
