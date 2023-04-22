Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Social Anxiety Disorder: ‘It is not that you are scared of people’

22 April 2023 11:46 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Social Anxiety Disorder

Everyday interactions cause significant anxiety for people who have this disorder.

Crystal Orderson spoke to Clinical Psychologist, Dr Colinda Linde.

FILE: While the symptoms of anxiety disorders can be severe, the condition is manageable with treatment. Picture: 1388843 from Pixabay
FILE: While the symptoms of anxiety disorders can be severe, the condition is manageable with treatment. Picture: 1388843 from Pixabay

It's not that you are scared of people as such, but what it is about is that you're incredibly self-conscious.

Dr Colinda Linde, Clinical Psychologist

Social Anxiety Disorder, sometimes called social phobia, is not a fear of people.

Everyday interactions cause significant anxiety for people who have this disorder.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, fear and anxiety leads to avoidance which can disrupt one's life.

It explains that severe stress can affect one's relationships, daily routines, work, school or other activities.

Their research shows that Social Anxiety Disorder typically begins in the early to mid-teens, but it can sometimes start in younger children or years later in adulthood.

It's not like being shy or an introvert. The core of this is that you are very self-conscious, you don't want anyone to be observing you.

Dr Colinda Linde, Clinical Psychologist

The worry is about the performance, and what if I do something stupid? Whereas for introverts, it's just about feeling a little bit shy, you need a bit of time to warm up and once you have warmed up, you are fine.

Dr Colinda Linde, Clinical Psychologist

Here is a list of some Social Anxiety Disorder symptoms

  • Fear of situations in which you may be judged negatively

  • Avoidance of doing things or speaking to people out of fear of embarrassment

  • Intense fear or anxiety during social situations

Click here for a full list of symptoms.

Make a point of seeing your doctor or a mental health professional if you fear and avoid normal social situations because they cause embarrassment, worry or panic.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Social Anxiety Disorder: 'It is not that you are scared of people'




22 April 2023 11:46 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Social Anxiety Disorder

