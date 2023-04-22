Pietermaritzburg mass shooting: Gunmen posed as police, reveals family friend





JOHANNESBURG - A close friend of the family that was shot dead in Imbali township, in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday said the gunmen posed as police.

Eight members of the Memela family were killed as well as two women visitors who had been in the home at the time.

Siyabonga Mndebele said the two assailants first shot a boy who opened the door for them, before killing nine others.

“They posed as police officers. The first person they killed was the boy who opened for them. They shot him in the back of the head.”

The incident has once again instilled fear among many residents of Imbali who are no strangers to violence.

Police Minister, Bheki Cele, visited the area on Friday and said it has been a place of concern for police for many years.

Cele said more resources would be diverted to the area to bolster efforts by members of the local police station, Plessislaer.

“[Police at] Plessislaer cannot be allowed alone to deal with this work and we are really working on that to work on the expansion of the police here.”

Two suspects were arrested on Friday - a short distance from the crime scene, one suspect was shot dead, while another escaped.

