Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CTICC aims to add R6 billion p.a. to GDP as it returns to pre-COVID event levels The Cape Town International Convention Centre already has 445 events confirmed for 2023, including the Netball World Cup. 23 April 2023 1:52 PM
Police identify charred body found in Thabo Bester’s jail cell The identity of the charred body initially claimed to have been that of Bester is now known, after DNA testing revealed a match to... 23 April 2023 10:12 AM
Not possible to end load shedding in 2023 - Ramokgopa The minister said while load shedding is here to stay, the power utility is working hard to ensure that the power cuts are not as... 22 April 2023 1:49 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] E Cape govt fixes up run-down Bulembu Airport for UAE royal arrival The Eastern Cape government fixed up the Bulembu Airport near Qonce after a R20 million donation from the United Arab Emirates. 21 April 2023 6:12 PM
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls. 21 April 2023 7:37 AM
The Midday Report Express: Another arrest made in Thabo Bester case All the news you need to know. 21 April 2023 7:16 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Have solar panels and want a tax rebate? Here's what you need to know The rebate only applies to the cost of the panels, and not the cost of installation, batteries or inverters, says tax expert. 21 April 2023 12:25 PM
Total gets green light to drill for oil and gas between Cape Town and Agulhas The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy gives TotalEnergies the go-ahead to drill wells between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas. 21 April 2023 9:01 AM
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval? President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why? 20 April 2023 9:48 PM
View all Business
Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban. 23 April 2023 6:48 PM
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89 Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed arou... 23 April 2023 5:12 PM
Simple tips to keep your teeth healthy (and avoid coffee stains) Gugu Mhlungu chats to Dr Nthabiseng Metsing, a dentist and coffee lover herself. 23 April 2023 3:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Cl... 23 April 2023 7:32 PM
Dan "Dance" Malesela celebrated as he reflects on coaching and playing career The 57-year-old has been without a club since departing Marumo Gallants earlier this year and says there are some clubs that find... 21 April 2023 7:50 PM
'Football in SA is not where we expect it to be' - SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe The football governing body has come under intense scrutiny over the last few months with public sentiment mostly negative when it... 20 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Sport
Manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin The US prosecutor dropped the charges on account of 'new facts', as investigations continue into the fatal shooting. 21 April 2023 2:52 PM
Quidditch Champions is the latest game in the Harry Potter Franchise A new video game in the Harry Potter Franchise will soon be released, filling a gap left by Hogwarts: Legacy. 21 April 2023 2:05 PM
What is the 'Met Gala' (aka fashion’s biggest night out)? Fashion's biggest night returns and we've got all the details for you. 21 April 2023 9:30 AM
View all Entertainment
World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore' 22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. 21 April 2023 2:40 PM
'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water' A friend of a stranded South African couple based in Khartoum gives an update on their well-being in war-torn Sudan. 20 April 2023 1:53 PM
Children's (literal) cat killing competition in New Zeland axed after backlash The child who killed the most feral cats would've walked away with almost R3000. 20 April 2023 9:44 AM
View all World
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
View all Africa
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand? A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken. 19 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Police identify charred body found in Thabo Bester’s jail cell

23 April 2023 10:12 AM
by Juliet Newell
Tags:
Thabo Bester
Mangaung Correctional Centre

The identity of the charred body initially claimed to have been that of Bester is now known, after DNA testing revealed a match to a man who went missing in April last year.

JOHANNESBURG - A new development has emerged in the Thabo bester escape case.

The identity of the charred body initially claimed to have been that of Bester is now known.

READ:

According to police, the body is that of a man named Katlego Bereng.

His father Batho Mpholo said his son went missing in April last year, with his mother having reported him missing at the time.

Following the discovery that the charred remains found in Bester's cell last year did not belong to him, police have been trying to uncover whose body it was.

Police said the DNA from the body matched the DNA from Monica Matsie, Bereng's mother.


This article first appeared on EWN : Police identify charred body found in Thabo Bester’s jail cell




23 April 2023 10:12 AM
by Juliet Newell
Tags:
Thabo Bester
Mangaung Correctional Centre

More from Local

The Cape Town International Convention Centre. Image: CTICC website

CTICC aims to add R6 billion p.a. to GDP as it returns to pre-COVID event levels

23 April 2023 1:52 PM

The Cape Town International Convention Centre already has 445 events confirmed for 2023, including the Netball World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa visited Camden and Tutuka power stations on 23 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_R

Not possible to end load shedding in 2023 - Ramokgopa

22 April 2023 1:49 PM

The minister said while load shedding is here to stay, the power utility is working hard to ensure that the power cuts are not as drastic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The home where 10 people were gunned down in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg on 20 April 2023. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

Pietermaritzburg mass shooting: Gunmen posed as police, reveals family friend

22 April 2023 11:37 AM

Eight members of the Memela family were killed as well as two women visitors who had been in the home in Imbali on Thursday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© khunaspix/123rf.com

[LISTEN] E Cape govt fixes up run-down Bulembu Airport for UAE royal arrival

21 April 2023 6:12 PM

The Eastern Cape government fixed up the Bulembu Airport near Qonce after a R20 million donation from the United Arab Emirates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bloemfontein High Court. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News.

Bloemfontein High Court dismisses NPA's first state capture case

21 April 2023 3:07 PM

The Bloemfontein High Court acquitted businessman and Gupta henchman Iqbal Sharma, his brother-in-law Dinesh Patel and executive Ronica Raganva against all charges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Earth Day 2023

World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore'

21 April 2023 2:40 PM

22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

[LISTEN] Have solar panels and want a tax rebate? Here's what you need to know

21 April 2023 12:25 PM

The rebate only applies to the cost of the panels, and not the cost of installation, batteries or inverters, says tax expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook

[LISTEN] What happens to unclaimed lotto millions?

21 April 2023 12:01 PM

The Head of Marketing at lottery operator, Ithuba explains what happens when winners fail to claim their money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Picture: SAPS.

10 family members killed in their Pietermaritzburg home

21 April 2023 10:21 AM

Police said that that gunmen broke into a house in Imbali and shot and killed eight females and two males.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Film and television producer Duma Ndlovu, who was recently notified he would receive a 2023 Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for his work in the industry. Picture: Facebook

State capture-linked Duma Ndlovu not deserving of National Order award - ANCVL

21 April 2023 9:33 AM

The film and television producer is implicated in state capture through his company's work for Bain, and the league says it's for this reason that Ndlovu is not deserving of the award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Police identify charred body found in Thabo Bester’s jail cell

Local

Not possible to end load shedding in 2023 - Ramokgopa

Local

Alkaline water: Is it a bottle of lies?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'She was queen-like' - The first ever Miriam Makeba Memorial Lecture

23 April 2023 10:53 PM

ActionSA offers R50K reward for info on killers of two murderered Soweto boys

23 April 2023 9:55 PM

National Order nominations for Duma Ndlovu, Freek Robinson, Mike Horne withdrawn

23 April 2023 9:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA