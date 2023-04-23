Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action





Screengrab from Monster Jam South Africa video taken at the DHL Stadium - Facebook @MonsterJam

Monster Jam roared has roared into South Africa where it started its three-city tour in Cape Town on Saturday.

What has become a worldwide phenomenon is described as"adrenaline-charged family entertainment featuring the most famous trucks in the world".

And the action in the Mother City did not disappoint as the drivers of eight high-powered monster vehicles tried to out-compete one another.

Monster Jam truck in Cape Town @MonsterJam

Monster Jam truck in Cape Town @MonsterJam

Monster Jam hits Joburg on 29 April and Durban on 6 May.

Click here to get your tickets.

See some of the Cape Town action below:

