Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March

Missing French solo yachtsman Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely at Martinique in the French Caribbean, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has confirmed.

Dailler left Hout Bay Yacht Club on 2 March, believed to be heading to Martinique.

The 56-year-old was aboard the Akela II, a monohull sailing yacht.

Since then the NSRI, French authorities and various maritime authorities have been monitoring to hear any news of the yachtsman's whereabouts.

Earlier this month, the NSRI, in cooperation with the South African Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre widened its appeal to keep a lookout across the Indian Ocean, East Coast African ports and the Australias.

Initially the appeal to report any sightings had been to seafarers on the Atlantic ocean, islands across the Atlantic ocean, West Africa coastal ports and Caribbean Ports.

Dailler informed his wife and family that he'd arrived at his destination in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The NSRI says it had remained in close contact with the family in cooperation with French and South African authorities.

The NSRI are relieved to hear that Mr Dailler is safe and would like to thank all those involved in coordinating the search effort. National Sea Rescue Institute

We are confident that more information will be forthcoming following this fantastic news. National Sea Rescue Institute

The NSRI urged all sailors to ensure that their safety equipment, such as EPIRBs (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons) are up to date and in good working condition as these can be life-saving in an emergency situation.

Always have a number of communication devices to keep in communication when embarking on long voyages, it advised.

