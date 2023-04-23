Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CTICC aims to add R6 billion p.a. to GDP as it returns to pre-COVID event levels The Cape Town International Convention Centre already has 445 events confirmed for 2023, including the Netball World Cup. 23 April 2023 1:52 PM
Police identify charred body found in Thabo Bester’s jail cell The identity of the charred body initially claimed to have been that of Bester is now known, after DNA testing revealed a match to... 23 April 2023 10:12 AM
Not possible to end load shedding in 2023 - Ramokgopa The minister said while load shedding is here to stay, the power utility is working hard to ensure that the power cuts are not as... 22 April 2023 1:49 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] E Cape govt fixes up run-down Bulembu Airport for UAE royal arrival The Eastern Cape government fixed up the Bulembu Airport near Qonce after a R20 million donation from the United Arab Emirates. 21 April 2023 6:12 PM
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls. 21 April 2023 7:37 AM
The Midday Report Express: Another arrest made in Thabo Bester case All the news you need to know. 21 April 2023 7:16 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Have solar panels and want a tax rebate? Here's what you need to know The rebate only applies to the cost of the panels, and not the cost of installation, batteries or inverters, says tax expert. 21 April 2023 12:25 PM
Total gets green light to drill for oil and gas between Cape Town and Agulhas The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy gives TotalEnergies the go-ahead to drill wells between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas. 21 April 2023 9:01 AM
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval? President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why? 20 April 2023 9:48 PM
View all Business
Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban. 23 April 2023 6:48 PM
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89 Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed arou... 23 April 2023 5:12 PM
Simple tips to keep your teeth healthy (and avoid coffee stains) Gugu Mhlungu chats to Dr Nthabiseng Metsing, a dentist and coffee lover herself. 23 April 2023 3:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Cl... 23 April 2023 7:32 PM
Dan "Dance" Malesela celebrated as he reflects on coaching and playing career The 57-year-old has been without a club since departing Marumo Gallants earlier this year and says there are some clubs that find... 21 April 2023 7:50 PM
'Football in SA is not where we expect it to be' - SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe The football governing body has come under intense scrutiny over the last few months with public sentiment mostly negative when it... 20 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Sport
Manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin The US prosecutor dropped the charges on account of 'new facts', as investigations continue into the fatal shooting. 21 April 2023 2:52 PM
Quidditch Champions is the latest game in the Harry Potter Franchise A new video game in the Harry Potter Franchise will soon be released, filling a gap left by Hogwarts: Legacy. 21 April 2023 2:05 PM
What is the 'Met Gala' (aka fashion’s biggest night out)? Fashion's biggest night returns and we've got all the details for you. 21 April 2023 9:30 AM
View all Entertainment
World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore' 22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. 21 April 2023 2:40 PM
'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water' A friend of a stranded South African couple based in Khartoum gives an update on their well-being in war-torn Sudan. 20 April 2023 1:53 PM
Children's (literal) cat killing competition in New Zeland axed after backlash The child who killed the most feral cats would've walked away with almost R3000. 20 April 2023 9:44 AM
View all World
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
View all Africa
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand? A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken. 19 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
World

Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March

23 April 2023 7:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
NSRI
Sailing
Hout Bay
yacht

The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Club on 2 March.
Image of French solo yachtsman Emmanuel Dailler: National Sea Rescue Institute
Image of French solo yachtsman Emmanuel Dailler: National Sea Rescue Institute

Missing French solo yachtsman Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely at Martinique in the French Caribbean, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has confirmed.

Dailler left Hout Bay Yacht Club on 2 March, believed to be heading to Martinique.

The 56-year-old was aboard the Akela II, a monohull sailing yacht.

Since then the NSRI, French authorities and various maritime authorities have been monitoring to hear any news of the yachtsman's whereabouts.

Image: National Sea Rescue Institute
Image: National Sea Rescue Institute

Earlier this month, the NSRI, in cooperation with the South African Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre widened its appeal to keep a lookout across the Indian Ocean, East Coast African ports and the Australias.

Initially the appeal to report any sightings had been to seafarers on the Atlantic ocean, islands across the Atlantic ocean, West Africa coastal ports and Caribbean Ports.

Dailler informed his wife and family that he'd arrived at his destination in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The NSRI says it had remained in close contact with the family in cooperation with French and South African authorities.

The NSRI are relieved to hear that Mr Dailler is safe and would like to thank all those involved in coordinating the search effort.

National Sea Rescue Institute

We are confident that more information will be forthcoming following this fantastic news.

National Sea Rescue Institute

The NSRI urged all sailors to ensure that their safety equipment, such as EPIRBs (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons) are up to date and in good working condition as these can be life-saving in an emergency situation.

Always have a number of communication devices to keep in communication when embarking on long voyages, it advised.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March




23 April 2023 7:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
NSRI
Sailing
Hout Bay
yacht

More from Sport

Screengrab from Monster Jam South Africa video taken at the DHL Stadium - Facebook @MonsterJam

Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action

23 April 2023 6:48 PM

Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dan "Dance" Malesela celebrated as he reflects on coaching and playing career

21 April 2023 7:50 PM

The 57-year-old has been without a club since departing Marumo Gallants earlier this year and says there are some clubs that find it difficult to employ him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Football in SA is not where we expect it to be' - SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe

20 April 2023 7:47 PM

The football governing body has come under intense scrutiny over the last few months with public sentiment mostly negative when it comes to governance and implementation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo opens up about his journey in football

19 April 2023 7:53 PM

In a wide ranging interview on #MSW, Mokotjo spoke about the links with Chiefs, his lack of Bafana Bafana caps and what he thinks needs to happen in South African football.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] A dream come true for MASCOT as Arsenal players sign her shirt

19 April 2023 1:18 PM

The mascot's father says that she had a lovely time when the coach and players signed the shirt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria

18 April 2023 8:22 PM

Amajimbos are in Group B with Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia. The U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 29 April and 19 May 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Welcome to Manchester City Picture: 123rf

'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer

17 April 2023 8:13 PM

The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper hand in the English Premier League title race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN

'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker

17 April 2023 7:53 PM

Stellenbosch FC beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the quarterfinals to eliminate the defending champions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gerda Steyn wins women's race of Two Oceans Ultra Marathon. Picture: Twitter/@2OceansMarathon

Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn

15 April 2023 9:12 AM

This is the fourth time she has won the event, and she has set a new race and personal record.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau

14 April 2023 7:27 PM

Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Dame Edna Everage on an Australian stamp @ neftali77/123rf.com

Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89

23 April 2023 5:12 PM

Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Earth Day 2023

World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore'

21 April 2023 2:40 PM

22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the AU Summit in Ethiopia on 19 February 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval?

20 April 2023 9:48 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South Sudanese soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water'

20 April 2023 1:53 PM

A friend of a stranded South African couple based in Khartoum gives an update on their well-being in war-torn Sudan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

All pets have different ways of showing affection. Embrace yours this Love your Pet Day. Picture: pixabay.com

Children's (literal) cat killing competition in New Zeland axed after backlash

20 April 2023 9:44 AM

The child who killed the most feral cats would've walked away with almost R3000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jirkaejc/123rf.com

White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell

19 April 2023 10:43 AM

Andrew Lester has been charged and, if convicted, could face life in prison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport?

18 April 2023 8:29 PM

Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was supposed to appear in a German court to face criminal charges, but didn't pitch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cocaine. Picture: MART PRODUCTION on Pexels

Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast

18 April 2023 1:48 PM

The seizure of two tonnes (2 000kg) of drugs is believed to be the biggest discovery ever made by police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A non-descript man shooting a gun. Picture: Pixabay.com

Indian politician shot dead on live television

17 April 2023 11:31 AM

"I mean, who wants to see somebody be shot dead?" asks international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China

14 April 2023 2:03 PM

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to the superpower comes amid Beijing’s military drills around Taiwan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Police identify charred body found in Thabo Bester’s jail cell

Local

Not possible to end load shedding in 2023 - Ramokgopa

Local

Alkaline water: Is it a bottle of lies?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'She was queen-like' - The first ever Miriam Makeba Memorial Lecture

23 April 2023 10:53 PM

ActionSA offers R50K reward for info on killers of two murderered Soweto boys

23 April 2023 9:55 PM

National Order nominations for Duma Ndlovu, Freek Robinson, Mike Horne withdrawn

23 April 2023 9:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA