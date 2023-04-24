



JOHANNESBURG - Stage three load shedding will be implemented from 5AM on Monday morning until the afternoon.

Eskom has de-escalated the rolling power cuts following an improvement in generation capacity.

The utility said that stage four load shedding would kick in from 4PM in the afternoon.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena: "Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 4PM on Sunday until 5AM on Monday. This will be followed by stage 3 from 5AM to 4PM on Monday."

#LoadsheddingUpdate



Sunday, 23 April 2023:



Due to a slight improvement in the available generation capacity, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on Monday followed by Stage 3 loadshedding from 05:00 to 16:00. This pattern of Stage 3… ' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 23, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : Improvement in generation capacity sees Eskom de-escalate power cuts to stage 3