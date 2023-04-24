Improvement in generation capacity sees Eskom de-escalate power cuts to stage 3
JOHANNESBURG - Stage three load shedding will be implemented from 5AM on Monday morning until the afternoon.
Eskom has de-escalated the rolling power cuts following an improvement in generation capacity.
The utility said that stage four load shedding would kick in from 4PM in the afternoon.
Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena: "Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 4PM on Sunday until 5AM on Monday. This will be followed by stage 3 from 5AM to 4PM on Monday."
#LoadsheddingUpdate' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 23, 2023
Sunday, 23 April 2023:
Due to a slight improvement in the available generation capacity, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on Monday followed by Stage 3 loadshedding from 05:00 to 16:00. This pattern of Stage 3…
This article first appeared on EWN : Improvement in generation capacity sees Eskom de-escalate power cuts to stage 3
Source : Pexels
Gerhard Ackerman convicted on more than 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking
Ackerman has been standing trial for running a child sex ring with disgraced lawyer and acting judge Paul Kennedy.Read More
Bantu Holomisa (UDM) proposes a 'single banner opposition party' to unseat ANC
Bantu Holomisa says there isn't a single political party in the opposition benches that can remove the ANC alone.Read More
[WATCH] Angry Woolies customer tries to return slippers she wore for 3 months
TikTok is not being kind to the women who posted the viral video.Read More
ActionSA calls on DA to rejoin former coalition partners to remove Joburg's Amad
Political parties that were in a coalition with DA are calling on the party to put their difference aside and work together to ensure the removal of Johannesburg Mayor, Thapelo Amad.Read More
Details emerge of man whose body was used to fake Thabo Bester's death
This weekend, police confirmed that after matching DNA tests with his parents, the burnt body in Bester’s cell was indeed that of 31-year-old Tembisa resident, Katlego Mpholo.Read More
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco
In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the country remained a dangerous and risky operation.Read More
ANC open to coalitions with all parties if they are aligned to its principles
During its NEC meeting on Sunday, the ruling party discussed proposals on coalitions where NEC member David Makhura said that though the ANC did not rule out working with other political parties, there were some non-negotiables.Read More
Family questions death of man whose body was found in Thabo Bester's cell
The family of a man whose body was used by the notorious rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, to escape from prison has demanded to know how their son died.Read More