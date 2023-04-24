Family questions death of man whose body was found in Thabo Bester's cell
BLOEMFONTEIN - The family of a man whose body was used by the notorious rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, to escape from prison has demanded to know how their son died.
Bester managed to break out of the Mangaung correctional facility last year after faking his own death by setting fire to his cell.
A body was found inside the cell, which was initially believed to be Bester's but it has now been identified as belonging to Katlego Bereng Mpholo.
READ MORE:
• Bester prison break: State to oppose G4S guard's bail in next court appearance
• NPA not ruling out possibility of more arrests for Thabo Bester's escape
-
Correctional Services has launched internal probe into Bester's escape - Lamola
-
MPs call for DNA tests to confirm Thabo Bester's biological link to mother
In a sitdown interview with Eyewitness News, Mpholo’s mother and grandmother said that they last saw him in March 2022.
A year later, the agonising search for his whereabouts has finally come to a tragic end.
Far from the hustle and bustle of the Bloemfontein CBD lies the unassuming suburb where is Katlego Mpholo grew up, living in a back room at his grandmother Matsietsi Ralilateng’s house.
His belongings are still there, but according to Ralilateng, she has not seen him since March last year.
"How did my son's corpse land in prison? How did his corpse make it past all those gates? Those men who were here said that Nandipha Magudumana fetched those corpses from there but what I can't seem to understand is how that mortuary discharged those corpses to someone who is not related to them."
Sitting right outside her grandson’s back room with his picture placed on her lap, she exhaled deeply.
She told Eyewitness News that as the Thabo Bester saga unfolded on every news platform in the county, she had a hunch that her grandson was among the bodies used in Bester’s prison break.
"From the moment they started revealing the corpses, I just had a feeling that my grandson is one of them. I even suspected that the other corpse that was found in the water was his but I especially suspected the burned one. I would watch the news, crying, while also looking at his picture, hoping that he would appear on the TV."
The police have told the family that their son had collapsed in the city and then died in hospital before he was taken to a mortuary.
But the family said that that did not explain how his charred body ended up in the Mangaung maximum prison.
WATCH: 'I say these people need to be punished' - Mpholo family on Thabo Bester saga
This article first appeared on EWN : Family questions death of man whose body was found in Thabo Bester's cell
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Gerhard Ackerman convicted on more than 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking
Ackerman has been standing trial for running a child sex ring with disgraced lawyer and acting judge Paul Kennedy.Read More
Bantu Holomisa (UDM) proposes a 'single banner opposition party' to unseat ANC
Bantu Holomisa says there isn't a single political party in the opposition benches that can remove the ANC alone.Read More
[WATCH] Angry Woolies customer tries to return slippers she wore for 3 months
TikTok is not being kind to the women who posted the viral video.Read More
ActionSA calls on DA to rejoin former coalition partners to remove Joburg's Amad
Political parties that were in a coalition with DA are calling on the party to put their difference aside and work together to ensure the removal of Johannesburg Mayor, Thapelo Amad.Read More
Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plant
Energy expert Chris Yelland says that a second-hand generator may have been the more affordable option for Eskom.Read More
Details emerge of man whose body was used to fake Thabo Bester's death
This weekend, police confirmed that after matching DNA tests with his parents, the burnt body in Bester’s cell was indeed that of 31-year-old Tembisa resident, Katlego Mpholo.Read More
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco
In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the country remained a dangerous and risky operation.Read More
ANC open to coalitions with all parties if they are aligned to its principles
During its NEC meeting on Sunday, the ruling party discussed proposals on coalitions where NEC member David Makhura said that though the ANC did not rule out working with other political parties, there were some non-negotiables.Read More
Improvement in generation capacity sees Eskom de-escalate power cuts to stage 3
Eskom has de-escalated the rolling power cuts following an improvement in generation capacity.Read More