ANC open to coalitions with all parties if they are aligned to its principles
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that it was open to working with all political parties in coalitions as long as those parties were aligned to its principles.
The party's national executive committee (NEC) was discussing proposals on coalitions.
These included introducing legislation on coalitions.
On Sunday, NEC member David Makhura¸ who heads the ANC's strategy and tactics office, briefed the media on the sidelines of the party's NEC meeting taking place in Boksburg.
Makhura said that the ANC was not ruling out the possibility of working with any party but there were some non-negotiables.
"Even though we don't have a principle that says we don't work with this party, there are some red lines."
Makhura said the ANC also believed that the party that received the highest electoral support should be the one that led government.
"The party with the smallest number of votes are the ones that are leading government. That is a fundamental principle that we are saying is not consistent with democracy."
The NEC is expected to adopt the document on coalitions that would then be used as a guiding principle across all hung councils in the country.
The ANC wanted party president Cyril Ramaphosa to hold a consultative dialogue to discuss coalitions.
The party made proposals during the NEC meeting on how coalition governments should be configured.
It said it was conducting studies of coalition governments internationally.
Makhura said that young democracies across the world were facing the same challenges as South Africa.
He said that the NEC would had to consider the proposals before it adopted them into policy.
“The NEC is actually directing that the president should convene a dialogue with the different players, not only the parties…. Coalitions, local coalitions, are not an issue for political parties alone, civil society groups must be involved.”
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC open to coalitions with all parties if they are aligned to its principles
